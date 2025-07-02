403
Art Exhibition at the European Parliament: “Life Distribution – Immigrant Souls” by Jamal Joratli
A Modern Art Exhibition Celebrating Cultural Dialogue at the European Parliament
📍 Paul‑Henri Spaak Building, European Parliament, Brussels | 🗓 2 July 2025 | 🕡 Opening Ceremony: 18:30
The modern art exhibition “Life Distribution – Immigrant Souls”, by internationally acclaimed Syrian-born artist Jamal Joratli, will be inaugurated on 2 July 2025 at 18:30 in the atrium of the Paul‑Henri Spaak building at the European Parliament in Brussels. The event is hosted by invitation and under the auspices of the Greek Member of the European Parliament Professor Nikolas Farantouris. According to MEP Prof. Farantouris “I invited Jamal to Brussels because I consider him to be one of the most distinguished contemporary artists of our generation. His work reflects the anguish of the people of the Mediterranean, the Middle East and the entire world for peace, respect and prosperity. His message must be heard loudly everywhere.”
Following the opening ceremony, all attendees are invited to enjoy welcome refreshments, and a live piano performance by MEP Prof. Nikolas Farantouris who is not only a parliamentarian and a university professor but also an accomplished pianist. The purpose is to create a seamless union of music and visual art in the House of Democracy in Europe.
Additionally, a broad cross-party group of Members of the European Parliament is expected to attend, underscoring the event’s significance as both a cultural and political celebration of migration, identity, and shared heritage.
Exploring Civilizational Journeys Through Art
Jamal Joratli is more than a visual artist—he is a cultural traveller. Born in Syria, he brings with him centuries of mosaic and eastern artistic tradition. His oeuvre reflects the experience of immigrants who carry their homeland’s history into new cultural landscapes—Greece, Italy, Europe, the Americas—transforming personal memory into universal expression.
“Every painting is a journey,” says Jamal Joratli.
“I carry Syria in my soul, but I also carry Athens, Florence, New York… Through art, I weave these worlds together. When cultures meet through creativity, the result is not confusion—it is beauty.”
Art as a Messenger of Peace
Joratli’s canvases emanate a mystical lightness infused with vibrant color and layered textures. They bring together Syrian modernism, Byzantine mosaic, European classicism, and global abstract influences—forming a visual dialogue that transcends borders.
“This exhibition is not only a showcase—it is a cultural dialogue,” concludes MEP Prof. Nikolas Farantouris.
“At a time when migration is often politicized, Jamal’s work reminds us of what people from the Mediterranean and the Middle East truly carry: civilizations, creativity, and the will to enrich. His paintings are bridges—not walls—and his music tonight underscores that harmony.”
Internationally Acclaimed, Locally Celebrated
Joratli’s works have been exhibited at esteemed venues such as the Dalian Modern Museum (China), Benaki Museum (Athens), Museum of Asian Art (Corfu), and in galleries across New York, among others. Each exhibition amplifies his message: art is a universal language of memory, integration, and coexistence.
His collection, “Life Distribution – Immigrant Souls,” invites viewers not just to observe, but to feel—to partake in the intercultural conversation that defines modern identity.
Event Details
📅 Date: 2 July 2025
🕡 Time: 18:30 (inauguration)
📍 Venue: Atrium, Paul‑Henri Spaak building, European Parliament, Brussels
🎹 Programme: Opening, welcome reception, piano performance by MEP Nikolas Farantouris
👥 Guests: Jamal Joratli; MEP Nikolas Farantouris; Members of the European Parliament
