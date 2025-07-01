Better Than Clean Winner Of 2025“Cleaning Product Of The Year” In Mindful Awards Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual Awards Program Recognizes Top Mindful Companies, Services and Products Within the Packaged Goods Industry

LOS ANGELES, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Mindful Awards Program, an independent recognition platform highlighting conscious companies and products that mindfully make waves in the ever-expanding world of consumer-packaged goods, today announced that Better Than CleanTM by Sensitive HomeTM, the first and only line of effective and safe household cleaners proven to eliminate chemicals and toxins that can compromise your health, has been awarded“Cleaning Product of the Year” in the 7th annual awards program.

Better Than Clean offers non-toxic, fragrance-free cleaning products designed for people with sensitive skin, allergies, asthma, and anyone prioritizing health without sacrificing cleaning power. The products are hypoallergenic, dermatologist-tested, third-party-tested, and contain no dyes, parabens, phthalates, phosphates, or other harsh chemicals. The company has a special process to help eliminate bacteria and mold, alkyl (C10-16) glycosides derived from coconut and corn, and specially-formulated ethanol solvent, also sourced from corn. All of the spray concentrates are 100% plant-based, with ingredients that include potassium cocoate and potassium citrate.

The Dish Soap is gentle on the skin while also combatting tough grease. The 97% plant-based fragrance-free formula cleans with no irritants or toxins left behind on dishes or skin. The Bath and Daily Shower Cleaner keeps tubs and showers fresh by preventing soap scum and hard water stains. The All Purpose Cleaner cleans nonporous surfaces, eliminating dirt and grease while leaving behind toxin-free air. Lastly, the Marble and Granite Cleaner treats natural stone surfaces, removing grime without harmful chemicals.

The demand for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) remains largely consistent and constant even as consumer preferences evolve and change. The CPG market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,476.3 billion between 2024 and 2029. In 2025, sustainability is the CPG sector's newest consideration along with health-conscious consumer-driven trends and a shift toward e-commerce. With consumers relying more heavily on third party validation when making new purchasing decisions, the Mindful Awards help brands and services stand out by showcasing products and services that represent the best in transparent, fair, natural, organic, sustainable, healthy and delicious innovations. All nominations have been evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the consumer-packaged goods industry.

“From kitchen to bath, Better Than Clean essentials are safe for the whole family including pets. Everyone deserves a clean house without having to be exposed to toxic side effects like itching, wheezing and migraines. Even ingredients that are supposedly bio-based contain contaminants that sensitive individuals cannot tolerate, like benzene derivatives,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Mindful Awards.“Eco-friendly, pet-safe, kid-safe, and eight years in the making, Better Than Clean sets the bar higher than ever before, making extraordinarily effective cleaning products that are completely safe even for the most sensitive among us. We're thrilled to award them with 'Cleaning Product of the Year!'”

The 2025 Mindful Awards winners range from groundbreaking food and beverage products to sustainable household solutions, redefining consumer experiences worldwide. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from companies all over the world whose innovations enhance daily living, promote sustainability, and improve quality of life.

“The genesis of our company was a simple question - can you make cleaning products that won't trigger chemical sensitivities, and can actually clean? Most companies adapt their products to current technologies, where we set out to find ingredients that do not trigger reactions, formulating effective cleaning products and testing them to ensure they are tolerated,” said Dr. Gregory van Buskirk, co-founder of Better Than Clean.“Has our mindfulness paid off? We are certain of it and we are changing people's lives. Thank you to the Mindful Awards for this recognition which underscores our two mantras: People's Health First and Tikkun Olam - heal the world.”

Better Than Clean's ambitions include expansion into industrial and institutional cleaners: especially schools, where it has been found that indoor air quality can have profound effects on students' well-being and performance.

About Mindful Awards

The Mindful Awards organization is devoted to honoring mindful companies in the consumer-packaged goods industry that are setting the foundation for our future. Mindful Awards are devoted to providing a forum for public recognition around the achievements in categories Food, Beverage, Snacks, Supplements, Home, and Personal Care. Our mission is to bring awareness to the benefits of mindfulness and its impact on society as a whole. We believe that through mindfulness, we can create a more compassionate and sustainable world. For more information visit MindfulAwards.com.

About Better Than Clean

A cleaning revolution sparked by science - and one scientist's belief that we could do better.

Better Than Clean. was born from a deep respect for science and the scientist behind it: Dr. Greg, an expert chemist with 45 years of formulation experience, including 30+ years at Clorox under his belt. He led innovation on products used in millions of homes, but he always knew there was a better way to clean: one that didn't sacrifice health, sustainability, or performance.

After decades of watching the cleaning industry make tradeoffs between efficacy and safety, Greg decided to challenge the status quo. He envisioned products that were grounded in real science, stripped of unnecessary toxins, and powerful enough to handle real life spills, stains, toddler chaos, dog paw prints and all.

That's where Better Than Clean. began, not in a boardroom, but in the lab.

We're not here to greenwash. We're here to set a new standard. With every formula created, we're combining decades of chemistry expertise with a commitment to clean that's smarter, safer, and just plain better.

Better for people. Better for pets. Better for the planet.

So yes, our name is bold. But we've got the science - and the story - to back it up.

