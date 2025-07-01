Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
DAX Tops Global Stocks, With Chile And Colombia Joining Germany In The Top Three In 2025


2025-07-01 06:19:16
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Data from official stock exchanges in the first half of 2025 show a clear split in how the world's main stock markets performed. Germany's DAX 40 index led all major markets, rising about 36% in US dollars.

At the same time, Argentina's Merval index dropped as much as 30% in dollar terms, showing the biggest loss among large markets. The DAX's strong rise happened even though Germany's economy grew slowly and retail sales stayed weak.

Investors moved money into German stocks because the euro lost value, making shares cheaper for buyers from outside Europe . Many also saw German companies as a safer bet when US stocks became shaky after new tariffs hit American markets.

This shift helped push up the DAX, as global investors looked for value and stability. Brazil's Ibovespa index also did well, gaining about 29% in US dollars and 16% in its own currency.

This was much better than the same period last year, when the Brazilian market fell. Investors liked Brazil's steady inflation, strong exports of raw materials, and the flow of foreign money into the country.



Even with worries about government spending and possible interest rate hikes, Brazil's market stayed attractive. Projections for the Ibovespa by the end of the year ranged from 129,900 to 153,000 points, with an average near 142,000.

Argentina's Merval index told a very different story. It lost between 17% and 30% in US dollars. The country still fights high inflation, which slowed from over 270% to about 50% per year. Interest rates stayed high at 29%.

The government, led by President Javier Milei, made big changes and signed a $20 billion deal with the International Monetary Fund. Still, investors remained cautious, and the market's value shrank.

Sectors tied to farming did better, but technology and energy stocks struggled because of global price drops and risk fears. Other strong markets included Chile and Colombia, which gained 32% and 31% in US dollars, helped by strong exports and better economic outlooks.

Asian markets like Hong Kong's Hang Seng and China's FTSE China 50 also grew more than 20%, driven by technology and better company earnings.

US markets had a rough start after new tariffs caused the biggest global drop since 2020. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq bounced back later but ended the half with gains under 5%. Spain and Portugal also ranked high among European markets.

These results show how quickly money can move around the world when trade policies, inflation, and investor confidence change. The DAX's rise and the Merval's fall remind us that local problems and global trends both matter for anyone watching the world economy.



Rank
Country / Market
Index
Approx. 1H 2025 Return (USD %)
Notes













































































































1 Germany DAX 40 +36.3% Best global performance, driven by foreign inflows and euro weakness
2 Chile IPSA +31.7% Strong commodity exports boosted returns
3 Colombia COLCAP +30.5% Robust market gains amid improving economic outlook
4 Hong Kong Hang Seng +22.7% Strong tech sector recovery and investor confidence
5 China FTSE China 50 +23.1% Improved corporate earnings and AI tech integration
6 China Hang Seng Tech +23.3% Tech sector surge led by Tencent and AI adoption
7 Brazil Ibovespa +28.7% Strong commodity exports and foreign capital inflows
8 Spain IBEX 35 +20.0% European market rebound with value stock rotation
9 Portugal PSI 20 +18.0% Benefited from European economic stimulus
10 Canada TSX Composite +7.9% Moderate gains supported by resource sectors
11 United Kingdom FTSE 100 +9.6% Strong dividend returns and market rotation
12 France CAC 40 +5.7% Steady growth amid European recovery
13 India S&P BSE 100 +4.7% Gradual gains amid economic reforms
14 United States S&P 500 +5.0% Modest gains after tariff-related volatility
15 Japan Nikkei 225 +1.5% Small gains amid trade uncertainty

