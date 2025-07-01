403
DAX Tops Global Stocks, With Chile And Colombia Joining Germany In The Top Three In 2025
|1
|Germany
|DAX 40
|+36.3%
|Best global performance, driven by foreign inflows and euro weakness
|2
|Chile
|IPSA
|+31.7%
|Strong commodity exports boosted returns
|3
|Colombia
|COLCAP
|+30.5%
|Robust market gains amid improving economic outlook
|4
|Hong Kong
|Hang Seng
|+22.7%
|Strong tech sector recovery and investor confidence
|5
|China
|FTSE China 50
|+23.1%
|Improved corporate earnings and AI tech integration
|6
|China
|Hang Seng Tech
|+23.3%
|Tech sector surge led by Tencent and AI adoption
|7
|Brazil
|Ibovespa
|+28.7%
|Strong commodity exports and foreign capital inflows
|8
|Spain
|IBEX 35
|+20.0%
|European market rebound with value stock rotation
|9
|Portugal
|PSI 20
|+18.0%
|Benefited from European economic stimulus
|10
|Canada
|TSX Composite
|+7.9%
|Moderate gains supported by resource sectors
|11
|United Kingdom
|FTSE 100
|+9.6%
|Strong dividend returns and market rotation
|12
|France
|CAC 40
|+5.7%
|Steady growth amid European recovery
|13
|India
|S&P BSE 100
|+4.7%
|Gradual gains amid economic reforms
|14
|United States
|S&P 500
|+5.0%
|Modest gains after tariff-related volatility
|15
|Japan
|Nikkei 225
|+1.5%
|Small gains amid trade uncertainty
