403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
S. Arabia's Ministry of Culture, China-Arab Research Center inks collaboration agreement
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Culture and the China-Arab Research Center for Cultural and Tourism Cooperation have signed an executive program aimed at strengthening cultural collaboration between the two countries.
The agreement includes joint research projects and the compilation of cultural materials sourced from national archives of both nations, providing academic support for historical research and cultural exchange.
Additionally, the program plans to organize joint conferences and facilitate mutual visits and exchanges between cultural researchers from Saudi Arabia and China.
According to the Saudi Ministry of Culture, the deal aims to enhance efforts in cultural preservation, research, and to deepen intercultural and intellectual ties.
The agreement was signed by Maha Abdullah Alsenan, Deputy Minister for Research and Cultural Heritage Affairs, and Cheng Wei, Vice President of Beijing International Studies University and Deputy Director of the joint committee of the China-Arab Research Center for Cultural and Tourism Cooperation.
The agreement includes joint research projects and the compilation of cultural materials sourced from national archives of both nations, providing academic support for historical research and cultural exchange.
Additionally, the program plans to organize joint conferences and facilitate mutual visits and exchanges between cultural researchers from Saudi Arabia and China.
According to the Saudi Ministry of Culture, the deal aims to enhance efforts in cultural preservation, research, and to deepen intercultural and intellectual ties.
The agreement was signed by Maha Abdullah Alsenan, Deputy Minister for Research and Cultural Heritage Affairs, and Cheng Wei, Vice President of Beijing International Studies University and Deputy Director of the joint committee of the China-Arab Research Center for Cultural and Tourism Cooperation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment