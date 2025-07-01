Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
S. Arabia's Ministry of Culture, China-Arab Research Center inks collaboration agreement

2025-07-01 05:33:24
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Culture and the China-Arab Research Center for Cultural and Tourism Cooperation have signed an executive program aimed at strengthening cultural collaboration between the two countries.

The agreement includes joint research projects and the compilation of cultural materials sourced from national archives of both nations, providing academic support for historical research and cultural exchange.

Additionally, the program plans to organize joint conferences and facilitate mutual visits and exchanges between cultural researchers from Saudi Arabia and China.

According to the Saudi Ministry of Culture, the deal aims to enhance efforts in cultural preservation, research, and to deepen intercultural and intellectual ties.

The agreement was signed by Maha Abdullah Alsenan, Deputy Minister for Research and Cultural Heritage Affairs, and Cheng Wei, Vice President of Beijing International Studies University and Deputy Director of the joint committee of the China-Arab Research Center for Cultural and Tourism Cooperation.

MENAFN01072025000045017281ID1109745754

