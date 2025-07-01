403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Envoy Blasts Kremlin's Claims of U.S. Stalling Peace Talks
(MENAFN) On Monday, Keith Kellogg, the U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine, refuted Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov's accusations that the U.S. is hindering peace talks and calling for an "immediate ceasefire" between Russia and Ukraine. Kellogg called Peskov's comments about the stalled negotiations "Orwellian," labeling them as entirely "unfounded."
Kellogg’s response, posted on social media platform X, came after Peskov's remarks on Sunday, where he claimed the progress of peace talks hinges on the actions of Kyiv and Washington.
In his statement, Kellogg reaffirmed that former President Trump has remained "consistent and adamant about making progress to end the war." He further stressed, “We urge an immediate ceasefire and a move to trilateral talks to end the war.”
The US envoy strongly rejected the notion that Russia could delay negotiations while continuing its assault on Ukraine. "Russia cannot delay negotiations while simultaneously attacking Ukraine," Kellogg added.
Peskov, speaking on TV, had earlier said, “A great deal depends, naturally, on the position of the Kyiv regime. It depends on how effectively Washington's mediation efforts will continue.” He emphasized that Russia’s stance on the matter is "well known," and the situation on the ground must be carefully considered.
Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine's Presidential Office, echoed Kellogg’s sentiment, dismissing Peskov’s comments as "manipulation" and asserting that Russia remains "unprepared" for genuine peace efforts.
The second round of peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine took place in Istanbul on June 2, following the initial talks held on May 16.
Kellogg’s response, posted on social media platform X, came after Peskov's remarks on Sunday, where he claimed the progress of peace talks hinges on the actions of Kyiv and Washington.
In his statement, Kellogg reaffirmed that former President Trump has remained "consistent and adamant about making progress to end the war." He further stressed, “We urge an immediate ceasefire and a move to trilateral talks to end the war.”
The US envoy strongly rejected the notion that Russia could delay negotiations while continuing its assault on Ukraine. "Russia cannot delay negotiations while simultaneously attacking Ukraine," Kellogg added.
Peskov, speaking on TV, had earlier said, “A great deal depends, naturally, on the position of the Kyiv regime. It depends on how effectively Washington's mediation efforts will continue.” He emphasized that Russia’s stance on the matter is "well known," and the situation on the ground must be carefully considered.
Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine's Presidential Office, echoed Kellogg’s sentiment, dismissing Peskov’s comments as "manipulation" and asserting that Russia remains "unprepared" for genuine peace efforts.
The second round of peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine took place in Istanbul on June 2, following the initial talks held on May 16.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment