Russians Shell Sumy Region Over 70 Times In 24 Hours, Two Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration on Facebook .

"As a result of Russian shelling of the region, civilians have been wounded. In the Seredyno-Buda community, one person was wounded by rocket fire.

In the Myropilia community, one person was wounded by artillery fire," the report said.

It is noted that from the morning of June 30 to the morning of July 1, 2025, Russian troops carried out more than 70 shellings of 28 settlements in 11 territorial communities of the region. The most shelling was recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts.

The enemy actively used guided aerial bombs, dropped VOGs from UAVs and MLRS: more than 20 VOG drops from UAVs; up to 30 strikes by guided bombs; almost 10 strikes by MLRS.

In addition, the Russian military carried out strikes with FPV drones and UAVs on the territory of Sumy region.

In the Seredyno-Buda community, private residential buildings, one apartment building, an educational institution, and a car were damaged.

Over the course of the day, local authorities, together with units of the State Emergency Service, the National Police, and public organizations from border communities, evacuated 56 people.

Zelensky onsector: Defense Forces fully accomplished objectives assigned a week ago

The air raid alert in the region lasted 9 hours and 34 minutes during the day.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with the military and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov on the situation at the front, in particular in the Pokrovsk and Sumy direction s.

Illustrative photo