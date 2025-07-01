Gautam Adani Stepping Into Kitchens For Seva Sends A Powerful Message: ISKCON

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 1 (IANS) Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani made a rare display of his spiritual side when he, along with his family, participated in the Jagannath Ratha Yatra in Puri recently and also the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, earlier this year.

In a heartwarming gesture, the billionaire businessman also made it a point to participate in the kitchen seva by joining the ISKCON volunteers in preparing and offering prasad to lakhs of devotees and frontline workers. This humble act of service from one of the country's richest businessmen earned him praise from all quarters.

ISKCON, with whom the Adani Group joined hands for offering free meals at Puri Rath Yatra as well as Kumbh Mela, has said that this shows his humility and also reminds us all that "true greatness lies in service and not position".

"Shri Gautam Adani's willingness to step into the kitchen, even briefly, was a powerful message to all of us," said the ISKCON management in a statement.

"This act of humility was witnessed by devotees and volunteers, and stood as a spontaneous, sincere gesture of appreciation for grassroots service," it further said.

Gautam Adani participated in the annual Rath Yatra in Odisha's Puri recently, accompanied by his wife and Chairperson of the Adani Foundation, Priti Adani, and his son and MD of Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd, Karan Adani. The family personally inspected the arrangements of the mega kitchens that serve lakhs of pilgrims daily with sanctified vegetarian meals (prasadam).

During his visit, volunteers requested Gautam Adani to briefly join them in the kitchen to make prasad. Though the business tycoon was advised against this by his security team, he humbly agreed - purely to bring joy to the kitchen team.

In the videos that grabbed the spotlight, he was seen rolling puris and also stirring the large pot, thereby creating an atmosphere of joy and unity among all present.

Dr. Priti Adani also participated in the seva. In a touching moment, when she struggled to hold a large 'khamacha' (utensil), Karan Adani stepped forward to support her.

All this summed up the profound moments of Adani family's visit to the Puri Rath Yatra, revealing their deep value system and also underscoring the fact that it's not just abundant wealth but also deep devotion for one's culture and humility that matters and earns the respect of all.

ISKCON further said that the Adani family's active participation in such cultural and devotional service sets a meaningful example.

"Their grounded, value-based leadership will surely inspire many other business leaders to engage in and support spiritual and cultural heritage in a more personal and heartfelt manner," it further said.