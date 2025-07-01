403
US Approves Sale of Advanced Munitions to Israel
(MENAFN) The United States government has authorized a USD510 million transaction involving the sale of precision guidance kits and related assistance to Israel, the State Department revealed on Monday.
This potential deal encompasses 3,845 KMU-558B/B Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) guidance kits designed for BLU-109 bomb bodies, as well as 3,280 KMU-572 F/B JDAM kits intended for MK 82 bomb bodies.
The package also includes accompanying engineering, logistics, and technical support, according to a statement from the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA).
“This proposed sale will enhance Israel’s capability to meet current and future threats by improving its ability to defend its borders, vital infrastructure, and population centers,” the DSCA noted.
The announcement arrives amid Israel’s ongoing severe military campaign in the Gaza Strip.
Since October 2023, Gaza health authorities report that over 56,500 Palestinians have lost their lives due to Israeli military operations.
On Monday alone, Israeli air raids and artillery strikes targeted multiple sites across Gaza, including locations sheltering displaced civilians, resulting in at least 97 Palestinian fatalities and numerous injuries.
The US has encountered growing backlash for its persistent military backing of Israel as the civilian death toll in Gaza continues to rise.
In November of last year, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza.
