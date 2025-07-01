403
China’s Communist Party Hits Over 100 Million Members
(MENAFN) The Communist Party of China (CPC) declared on Monday that its membership has exceeded the 100 million threshold, marking a “significant milestone” as it approaches its 104th founding anniversary.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning emphasized on X that “The Communist Party of China has surpassed 100 million members. A significant milestone! From less than 60 members at its founding in 1921 to 100 million, always from the people and for the people.”
According to a report published Monday by the Central Organization Department of the CPC and cited by a news agency, by the end of 2024, the party’s membership reached over 100.27 million, reflecting a rise of nearly 1.09 million compared to 2023.
The number of grassroots-level CPC organizations grew to 5.25 million by the close of 2024, an increase of 74,000 from the previous year, the report added.
In 2024 alone, more than 2.13 million new members joined the party. Among them, 52.6 percent came from frontline production and work sectors, 54.4 percent possessed at least a junior college diploma, and 83.7 percent were aged 35 or younger.
By the end of 2024, 57.6 percent of party members—approximately 57.79 million people—held junior college degrees or higher. Women constituted nearly 31 million members, accounting for 30.9 percent of the total.
Members from ethnic minority groups made up 7.7 percent of the CPC, while workers and farmers represented around 33 percent of the entire membership.
