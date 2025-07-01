403
Poland’s President Urges to Stop Migrant Pushbacks
(MENAFN) Poland’s president urged the authorities to take measures to prevent non-EU immigrants from being sent back into Poland by Germany.
“It is a pity the Polish government is not reacting to the pushing of migrants from Germany into Poland,” stated Andrzej Duda.
At a press conference in Seville, Duda was questioned about his view on the actions of the Polish government and border officials along the Polish-German frontier.
“We cannot permit the law to be violated, with migrants being harshly pushed into our territory. Germany has created an issue with migrants and must address this challenge independently. We will not resolve this matter for them,” he declared.
In October 2023, Germany implemented border controls aimed at curbing illegal migration.
On Sunday, Poland’s Interior Minister Tomasz Siemoniak tweeted that "the Border Guard is performing its statutory tasks of protecting the state border and combating illegal migration," while calling for “trust in the Border Guard.”
Self-proclaimed “citizen patrols,” numbering in the hundreds, have gathered on the Polish side near the German border to resist the return of migrants whom German authorities identified as having crossed illegally from Poland.
On Saturday, around 200 residents from Szczecin, a city close to the German border, blocked a roadway to protest.
