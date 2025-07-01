403
China Addresses Border Tensions with India
(MENAFN) China declared on Monday that its enduring border disagreement with India is “complicated” and will require time to resolve, while emphasizing its dedication to current diplomatic engagement frameworks.
This statement came in response to recent comments by Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, who advocated for a structured pathway to ease tensions and reach a lasting resolution regarding the frontier.
In reply, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning expressed Beijing’s willingness to persist in dialogue.
“The boundary question is complicated, and it takes time to settle it,” Mao stated during a routine press briefing held in the capital, Beijing.
Singh had recently conferred with Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun in the eastern Chinese city of Qingdao.
“The positive side is that the two countries have already established mechanisms at various levels for thorough communication,” Mao continued.
China and India have been locked in a protracted territorial conflict concerning the Ladakh area, which lies within the disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir.
Mao reiterated that both nations already operate under a mechanism involving special representatives and have signed an agreement outlining the political parameters and guiding principles aimed at resolving the China-India border issue.
“China stands ready to maintain communication with India on issues including delimitation negotiation and border management, jointly keep the border areas peaceful and tranquil, and promote cross-border exchange and cooperation,” she concluded.
