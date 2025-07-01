403
Aspire Zone Foundation Opens Registration for its Summer Camp for Children
25 June 2025 - Doha, Qatar:
Aspire Zone Foundation has announced the opening of registration for its upcoming summer camp for children, which will take place from July 13 to August 7.
The camp aims to offer children a unique and enriching summer experience that combines fun and learning through a variety of engaging activities designed to help them enjoy their vacation in a energetic and lively environment.
The camp will be held at the Ladies Sports Hall, 5 days a week, from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM, and is open to both boys and girls aged 6 to 12 years.
The program includes a wide range of sports activities such as football, basketball, volleyball, handball, self-defense, gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics, as well as swimming sessions and recreational games. It also features field trips to prominent destinations around Doha and educational workshops in reading and drawing.
Aspire Zone Foundation has seen remarkable success in organizing the children’s summer camp annually. Previous editions have attracted the participation of over 500 children, engaging them in a wide array of activities. Since its launch in 2017, the camp has become a key annual event in Aspire's calendar, reflecting the foundation’s commitment to providing high-quality programs that support children’s development and make the most of their summer break.
Those interested in joining the camp can view all terms and registration procedures via the link:
