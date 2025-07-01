403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Musk: Lawmakers Backing Trump’s USD5T Bill “Should Hang Their Head in Shame”
(MENAFN) Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, ramped up his criticism of President Donald Trump’s controversial “big, beautiful bill” on Monday, warning that lawmakers backing the legislation could face challenges in next year’s primaries.
"Every member of Congress who campaigned on reducing government spending and then immediately voted for the biggest debt increase in history should hang their head in shame!" Musk wrote on his social media platform, X.
"And they will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth," he added.
In a follow-up post, Musk voiced his support for Republican Congressman Thomas Massie of Kentucky. Massie, who opposed the bill in the House, has been targeted by Trump, who has promised to campaign "really hard" against him in the GOP primary. Trump also vowed to back a "wonderful American Patriot" to run against Massie.
Musk has been publicly critical of the bill since stepping down from his role in the Department of Government Efficiency in May. He has warned that the proposed legislation will raise the U.S. debt ceiling by a staggering $5 trillion, potentially leading to the loss of millions of American jobs and inflicting significant strategic harm on the country.
The bill could also have direct financial consequences for Musk’s electric vehicle company, Tesla. The legislation includes provisions to eliminate tax credits for electric vehicles, which could remove up to $4,000 for used EVs and $7,500 for new models. JPMorgan Chase has estimated that this move could cost Tesla up to $1.2 billion.
Musk broke his brief silence on the matter Saturday, calling the bill "utterly insane and destructive" as it makes its way through the Senate.
"Every member of Congress who campaigned on reducing government spending and then immediately voted for the biggest debt increase in history should hang their head in shame!" Musk wrote on his social media platform, X.
"And they will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth," he added.
In a follow-up post, Musk voiced his support for Republican Congressman Thomas Massie of Kentucky. Massie, who opposed the bill in the House, has been targeted by Trump, who has promised to campaign "really hard" against him in the GOP primary. Trump also vowed to back a "wonderful American Patriot" to run against Massie.
Musk has been publicly critical of the bill since stepping down from his role in the Department of Government Efficiency in May. He has warned that the proposed legislation will raise the U.S. debt ceiling by a staggering $5 trillion, potentially leading to the loss of millions of American jobs and inflicting significant strategic harm on the country.
The bill could also have direct financial consequences for Musk’s electric vehicle company, Tesla. The legislation includes provisions to eliminate tax credits for electric vehicles, which could remove up to $4,000 for used EVs and $7,500 for new models. JPMorgan Chase has estimated that this move could cost Tesla up to $1.2 billion.
Musk broke his brief silence on the matter Saturday, calling the bill "utterly insane and destructive" as it makes its way through the Senate.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment