Product Of The Year Malaysia Shares Highlights From Malaysia 2025 Awards Coverage
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Product of the Year Malaysia has announced the consumer-voted winners for Malaysia 2025. The recognition is based on a rigorous evaluation process involving nationwide surveys and in-home testing by Try & Review.
To learn more about the methodology and discover the full list of winning products as selected by Malaysian consumers, readers can now access detailed coverage across the following platforms:
Medium
A behind-the-scenes look at the research process and consumer insights that shaped the 2025 selection.
Read the article on Mediu
The Review Collective
An overview of the winning innovations and what made them stand out according to Malaysian households.
Read more on The Review Collectiv
OpenPR
A formal summary of the event, results, and methodology used to identify the top products for 2025.
View the press release on OpenP
For more information on the Voted Product of the Year award in Singapore and Malaysia or to explore registration for the 2026 edition, please visit
Press Contact
Melissa Cornette
Sales and Marketing Manager, Voted Product of the Year – Singapore and Malaysia
...
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
A video accompanying this announcement is available at:
