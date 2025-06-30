Medi‐K Releases“Yungyeol Enzyme Cleanser,” A Next‐Generation Exfoliating Powder Wash

Korean skincare innovator Medi‐K has launched its latest skincare hero, the Yungyeol Enzyme Cleanser, a gentle yet effective exfoliating powder designed to remove dead skin cells, oils, and impurities for a clearer, brighter complexion.

The product is a 70g powder cleanser, blending natural enzymes and mild grain-based exfoliants. Users activate the formula by combining the powder with water to create a creamy, fine-textured foam that gently exfoliates without irritation. Ideal for all skin types-including sensitive and troubled skin-the cleanser aims to refine texture and boost radiance while preserving skin's moisture balance.

Packaged in a compact, hygienic container, Yungyeol is positioned as a premium yet practical choice, priced around 56,000 KRW (after 5% coupon discount). Its formulation leverages traditional rice and grain enzymes, combined with contemporary dermatological expertise-a synergy designed to draw both health-conscious consumers and beauty enthusiasts alike.

Market analysts highlight the booming popularity of enzyme-based cleansers in Korea, particularly among users seeking deep yet gentle exfoliation. Medi‐K's powder cleanser stands out by focusing on a balance of soft exfoliating action and moisture retention, appealing to daily skincare routines rather than aggressive treatments.

Beyond domestic e-commerce and skincare boutiques, Medi‐K plans accelerated global expansion, targeting North American and Southeast Asian beauty markets through cross-border e-commerce and curated beauty shops. Company representatives emphasize that Yungyeol's formula adheres to both Korean cosmetic standards and international safety guidelines, reinforcing its readiness for global launch.

As skincare consumers continue to prioritize ingredient transparency, skin barrier health, and gentle efficacy, Medi‐K's Yungyeol Enzyme Cleanser is well-positioned as a new staple in modern cleansing rituals-offering a sophisticated take on Korean“clean beauty.”