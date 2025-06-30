CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - Pegmatite One Lithium And Gold Corp. (PGA)
|
Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une Base Consolidée :
|
Le 3 juillet/July 2025
|
Record Date/Date d'Enregistrement :
|
Le 3 juillet/July 2025
|
Anticipated Payment Date/Date de Paiement Prévue :
|
Le 3 juillet/July 2025
|
Symbol/Symbole :
|
PGA
|
NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP :
|705581 20 5
|
NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN :
|
CA 705581 20 5 0
|
Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN :
|
705581106/CA7055811060
If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: ... .
Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: ... .
SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
