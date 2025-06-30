Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - Pegmatite One Lithium And Gold Corp. (PGA)


2025-06-30 07:12:58
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 30 juin/June 2025) - Pegmatite One Lithium and Gold Corp. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the number of outstanding shares will be reduced to approximately 3,546,513 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the close of business on July 2, 2025. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

Pegmatite One Lithium and Gold Corp. a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour chaque dix (10) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées.

En conséquence, le nombre d'actions en circulation sera réduit à environ 3 546 513 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que tous les ordres ouverts seront annulés à la fermeture des affaires le 2 juillet 2025. Les courtiers sont rappelés à réinscrire leurs ordres en tenant compte de la consolidation des actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une Base Consolidée :

Le 3 juillet/July 2025

Record Date/Date d'Enregistrement :

Le 3 juillet/July 2025

Anticipated Payment Date/Date de Paiement Prévue :

Le 3 juillet/July 2025

Symbol/Symbole :

PGA

NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP :

705581 20 5

NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN :

CA 705581 20 5 0

Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN :

705581106/CA7055811060

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: ... .

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: ... .

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

MENAFN30062025004218003983ID1109743930

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search