CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - Pegmatite One Lithium And Gold Corp. (PGA)

As a result, the number of outstanding shares will be reduced to approximately 3,546,513 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the close of business on July 2, 2025. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

Pegmatite One Lithium and Gold Corp. a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour chaque dix (10) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées.

En conséquence, le nombre d'actions en circulation sera réduit à environ 3 546 513 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que tous les ordres ouverts seront annulés à la fermeture des affaires le 2 juillet 2025. Les courtiers sont rappelés à réinscrire leurs ordres en tenant compte de la consolidation des actions.