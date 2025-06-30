Science-Backed Wellness Gains Momentum As Chicago Prepares To Host Major Health Conference This July

Biohackers World Conference Chicago | July 26-27

A growing interest in science-backed wellness brings the biohacking conversation to Chicago with a two-day conference on July 26–27

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- You may have heard the term biohacking, but what does it really mean?At its core, biohacking is about making small, science-informed changes to improve how you feel, think, and function. It might include improving sleep quality, adjusting your diet based on your genetics, using wearable devices to track stress, or exploring mindfulness and recovery tools. While the term may sound high-tech, the methods are often simple and practical.According to a 2023 market research report from Grand View Research, the global biohacking market was valued at $32.3 billion and is projected to grow at a rate of 19.4% annually through 2030, driven by rising interest in personal wellness, longevity, and self-optimization.Now, the movement is making its way to Chicago.On July 26–27, the Biohackers World Conference and Expo will take place at the Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile, bringing together health experts, researchers, and wellness innovators to explore the tools and ideas shaping the future of personal health.The event is designed for everyone, from complete beginners to experienced wellness practitioners, and will include talks, hands-on demos, and an expo hall showcasing technologies and practices that support better health and daily performance.How Biohacking Fits Into Daily LifeBiohacking is becoming more mainstream as people look for proactive ways to support their physical and mental well-being. A 2023 survey by McKinsey Health Institute found that 79% of global respondents say wellness is important to them, with a growing number actively investing in areas like sleep, fitness, nutrition, and mental health.Some everyday examples of biohacking include:- Using red light therapy to improve sleep or skin- Adjusting supplements based on DNA data- Practicing breathwork or cold exposure to manage stress- Using wearables to monitor heart rate, recovery, or sleep patternsThe Biohackers World Conference will introduce attendees to these concepts and more, with support from title sponsors Leela Quantum Tech and Pneuma Nitric Oxide .Learn MoreThe Biohackers World Conference and Expo takes place July 26–27, 2025 at Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile. The event will feature over 30 speakers, including medical doctors, researchers, and founders of health-tech companies, alongside a full expo hall with over 30 exhibitors open throughout the weekend.For full agenda and tickets, visit biohackers

