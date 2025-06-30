Baqaei: US Proposed Ceasefire Between Iran And Israel Through An Arab Nation
The spokesperson for Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ismail Baqai, claimed that the United States proposed a ceasefire between Tehran and Tel Aviv through an Arab country.
Baqai, speaking to ISNA news agency on Monday, June 30, stated that the war was imposed on Iran, forcing Tehran to respond to Israel's attacks. He emphasized that Iran is committed to diplomacy, and Israel launched the attack just two days before the start of the sixth round of nuclear talks between the US and Tehran.
In contrast, US President Donald Trump stated that both Iran and Israel were exhausted and accepted his proposal for a ceasefire. Trump further noted that the war, which lasted for 12 days, saw the United States participating for one day and bombing three Iranian nuclear sites.
According to reports, the US proposed the ceasefire through Qatar. The ceasefire ended the hostilities between Iran and Israel, but Trump issued a warning, saying that any actions by Iran to continue enriching uranium might lead to renewed attacks on Tehran.
The background of this conflict revolves around escalating tensions between Iran and Israel. The situation worsened as both countries increased their military activities, with Israel launching airstrikes and Iran responding. The United States, seeking to mediate, proposed a ceasefire, but the broader geopolitical tensions persist.
This war also underscores the precarious nature of regional stability, as Iran and Israel remain locked in a long-standing rivalry, with nuclear development being a key issue. The US's involvement in the ceasefire process highlights the complex dynamics of international diplomacy in the Middle East.ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
CommentsNo comment