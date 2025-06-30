Baqaei: US Proposed Ceasefire Between Iran And Israel Through An Arab Nation

The spokesperson for Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ismail Baqai, claimed that the United States proposed a ceasefire between Tehran and Tel Aviv through an Arab country.

Baqai, speaking to ISNA news agency on Monday, June 30, stated that the war was imposed on Iran, forcing Tehran to respond to Israel's attacks. He emphasized that Iran is committed to diplomacy, and Israel launched the attack just two days before the start of the sixth round of nuclear talks between the US and Tehran.

In contrast, US President Donald Trump stated that both Iran and Israel were exhausted and accepted his proposal for a ceasefire. Trump further noted that the war, which lasted for 12 days, saw the United States participating for one day and bombing three Iranian nuclear sites.

According to reports, the US proposed the ceasefire through Qatar. The ceasefire ended the hostilities between Iran and Israel, but Trump issued a warning, saying that any actions by Iran to continue enriching uranium might lead to renewed attacks on Tehran.

The background of this conflict revolves around escalating tensions between Iran and Israel. The situation worsened as both countries increased their military activities, with Israel launching airstrikes and Iran responding. The United States, seeking to mediate, proposed a ceasefire, but the broader geopolitical tensions persist.

This war also underscores the precarious nature of regional stability, as Iran and Israel remain locked in a long-standing rivalry, with nuclear development being a key issue. The US's involvement in the ceasefire process highlights the complex dynamics of international diplomacy in the Middle East.

