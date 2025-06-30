I Analyzed More Than 100 Extremist Manifestos: Misogyny Was The Common Thread

MENAFN - The Conversation) Two years have passed since a 24-year-old former student walked into a gender studies classroom at the University of Waterloo and stabbed the professor and two students.

The attack left the campus shaken and sparked national outrage. Many saw the attack as a shocking but isolated act of violence. But a close analysis of his 223-word manifesto reveals much more.

What emerges is a chilling picture of how deep-seated misogyny, disguised as grievance and moral outrage, can escalate ideological violence. Though short, the manifesto is saturated with anti-feminist, conspiratorial rhetoric.

As a researcher looking at digital extremism and gender-based violence, I've analyzed more than 100 manifestos written by people who carried out mass shootings, stabbings, vehicular attacks and other acts of ideologically, politically and religiously motivated violent extremism in Canada, the United States and beyond.

These attackers may not belong to formal terrorist organizations, but their writings reveal consistent ideological patterns. Among them, one stands out: misogyny.

Misogyny is the 'gateway drug'

The Waterloo case is not unique. In fact, it mirrors a growing number of violent incidents where gender-based hate plays a central role. Reports by the Institute for Strategic Dialogue and Public Safety Canada show misogynist extremism is rising in Canada. It's often entangled with white nationalism, anti-LGBTQ+ hate and anti-government sentiment.

According to political sociologist Yasmin Wong, misogyny now acts as a “gateway drug” to broader extremist ideologies. This is particularly true in digital spaces where hate and grievance are cultivated algorithmically.

In my analysis of manifestos collected from 1966 to 2025, gender identity-driven violence appeared in nearly 40 per cent of them. These violent beliefs were either the primary or a significant secondary motivation for the attack. This includes direct expressions of hatred toward women, trans and queer people and references to feminist or LGBTQ+ movements.

Gender/identity-driven violence, including violent misogyny, anti-LGBTQ+ hate and anti-gender ideologies, is one of four key categories in Canada's national security framework. K. Padda, Author provided (no reuse)

'Salad bar'extremism

The Waterloo attacker did not explicitly identify as an “incel” (involuntary celibate) , but the language in his manifesto closely echoes those found in incel and broader manosphere discourse. Feminism is portrayed as dangerous, gender studies as ideological indoctrination and universities as battlegrounds in a supposed culture war.

The Waterloo attacker destroyed a Pride flag during the attack, referred to the professor he targeted as a“Marxist,” and told police he hoped his actions would serve as a“wake-up call.”

At one point, he praised leaders like Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and Canadian far-right politician Maxime Bernier as“based Chads.”“Based Chads” is a slang term used in online extremist communities to glorify or refer to dominant and assertive males.

Alongside anti-feminist messaging, the attacker's writing echoes common far-right narratives: fear of“cultural Marxism,” disdain for liberal elites, and the belief that violence is necessary to awaken the public. He referenced prior mass attacks, including the 2011 Norway massacre and the 2019 Christchurch mosque shooting. These two incidents are frequently celebrated in far-right spaces .

These references place him within a transnational digital subculture where misogyny, white supremacy and ideological violence are valourized.

It reflects what researchers described as “salad bar extremism” : a mix-and-match worldview where misogyny is blended with white nationalism, anti-government sentiment and conspiratorial thinking to justify violence.

A community event takes place outside Hagey Hall where the attack took place at the University of Waterloo, Ont., on June 29, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nicole Osborne

Manifestos rationalize violence

The authors of manifestos are frequently dismissed as“nutters” - demented or socially unstable people .

But the manifestos are valuable documents for understanding how ideology works . They show how people rationalize violence, where their ideas come from and how they see themselves as political entities. They also reveal the role of digital communities in shaping those beliefs.

Researchers can use them to map ideological ecosystems and identify patterns. These analyses can inform prevention strategies.

The Waterloo manifesto is no exception. It draws from a familiar ideological playbook - one that dehumanizes feminists, academics and LGBTQ+ people while portraying violence as both righteous and necessary.

These are not isolated ideas; they are symptoms of a wider digital ecosystem of online hate and ideological grooming .

Deliberate, ideologically motivated attacks

While a psychological assessment of the attacker raised questions about a psychotic break , there was no clinical diagnosis of psychosis. His actions - planning the attack, writing and posting a manifesto, selecting a specific target - were deliberate and ideologically motivated.

Yet the terrorism charge brought against him by federal prosecutors was ultimately dropped. The judge ruled his beliefs were “too scattered and disparate” to constitute a coherent ideology.

But his manifesto shared language and ideological frameworks recognizable across incel, anti-feminist and far-right communities. The idea that this doesn't constitute“ideology” reflects how outdated our legal and policy frameworks have become.

Confronting ongoing danger

Two years on, we remember the victims of the Waterloo attack. We must also confront the larger danger the attack represents.

Misogyny is not just a cultural or emotional problem. Instead, it increasingly functions as an ideological gateway, connecting personal grievance with broader calls for violent extremism .

In this era of rising lone-actor violence , it is one of the most consistent and dangerous drivers of extremism.

If we continue to treat gender-based hate as peripheral or personal, we will keep misunderstanding the nature of violent radicalization in Canada. We must name this threat and take it seriously, because that's the only way to prepare for what's coming next.