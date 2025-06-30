Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Amiri Diwan Thanks Mourners On Demise Of Sheikh Fahad Sabah Al-Nasser Al-Sabah


2025-06-30 03:05:19
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 30 (KUNA) -- The Amiri Diwan on Monday thanked citizens and residents of the country who offered condolences on the demise of Sheikh Fahad Sabah Al-Nasser Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah. (end)
mt


MENAFN30062025000071011013ID1109743259

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search