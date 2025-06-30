Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait First Deputy PM Discusses Security Coop. With Lebanese Charge D'affairs


2025-06-30 03:05:19
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 30 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah discussed on Monday with the Charge d'Affairs of Lebanon in Kuwait Ahmad Arafa, ways to enhance cooperation in the fields of security and humanitarian affairs.
The meeting also reviewed the bilateral relations, with the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior affirming the deep relations between both countries, pointing out the importance of supporting cooperation to achieving security and stability in the region. (end)
