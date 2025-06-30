403
Kuwait First Deputy PM Discusses Security Coop. With Lebanese Charge D'affairs
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 30 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah discussed on Monday with the Charge d'Affairs of Lebanon in Kuwait Ahmad Arafa, ways to enhance cooperation in the fields of security and humanitarian affairs.
The meeting also reviewed the bilateral relations, with the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior affirming the deep relations between both countries, pointing out the importance of supporting cooperation to achieving security and stability in the region. (end)
