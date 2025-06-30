A Decade Of Recognition: Geekvape And Geek Bar Honored With Four Major Awards At Vapouround Awards 2025
The full list of awards includes:
Best Tank RBA – Geekvape Z FLI Tank
Best Closed Pod System – Geek Bar UP10000
Best Brand (Asia Pacific) – Geekvape
Industry Pioneer Award – Geekvape (10th Anniversary Special Award)
Honoring the Past, Celebrating the Future
Founded in the UK, the Vapouround Awards have grown over the past decade into one of the industry's most recognized and credible platforms for product and brand evaluation.
To commemorate its tenth year, Vapouround introduced the Industry Pioneer Award , designed to honor brands with a proven history of innovation, industry dedication, and global impact. Geekvape's receipt of this unique distinction not only reflects its technical achievements, but also its role as a standard-setter and long-term contributor to the industry's growth.
Geekvape: Setting the Standard in Open-System Excellence
Recognized as Best Brand and recipient of the Industry Pioneer Award , Geekvape continues to lead the way in open-system product design and user experience.
Geek Bar: Leading Innovation in Closed Systems
Meanwhile, Geek Bar claimed its own spotlight with the Best Closed Pod System award.
Industry Pioneer Award: More Than Just a Trophy
Over the past decade, what distinguishes Geekvape is its proactive and creative approach to cross-industry collaboration. These collaborations have not only elevated the brand's visibility, but have also brought fresh perspectives and design thinking into the vape category- a testament to Geekvape's open mindset and marketing agility.
A Vision for the Next Decade
For both Geekvape and Geek Bar, these awards signal more than just peer recognition - they are a testament to the power of focus, continuous R&D, and an unwavering commitment to the user. As the vaping market continues to evolve in complexity and regulation, both brands are well-positioned to lead responsibly and sustainably.
