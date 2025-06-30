Kraken Unveils Xstocks For Global 24/5 Trading

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Kraken has launched xStocks, a platform enabling users outside the United States to trade 60 tokenised U.S. stocks and ETFs around the clock, five days a week. Accessible through the Kraken app, these equities are issued on the Solana blockchain and are fully backed one‐for‐one by genuine shares held via Backed and Dinari, offering both price parity and economic rights.

The new service opens over 60 blue‐chip names-including Apple, Tesla, Nvidia and Amazon-to non‐U.S. investors, granting fractional ownership starting at just US$1, with no purchase fee in USD or Kraken's native USDG. Trading is available 24/5 via the exchange, while withdrawal to self‐custodial wallets allows for 24/7 on‐chain usage, such as collateral in DeFi.

Kraken's co‐chief executive Arjun Sethi described xStocks as a“foundational” shift in investment accessibility, emphasising seamless, permissionless ownership without intermediaries or geo‐barriers. The tokens are structured as SPL assets on Solana, chosen for its speed and efficiency, and dividends are auto‐reinvested into additional tokens, though users forfeit direct voting rights.

Kraken has imposed geo‐restrictions, excluding U.S. persons as well as residents in Canada, EU, UK and Australia during the initial rollout-but plans to expand to more than 185 countries in the coming weeks and eventually extend to multiple blockchains. The exchange emphasizes adherence to regulatory frameworks, supported by its partnerships with Swiss issuer Backed and U.S. SEC‐registered transfer agent Dinari.

The advent of tokenised stocks follows earlier, less‐successful attempts by Binance in 2021, which encountered regulatory pushback in multiple jurisdictions. Coincidentally, Bybit unveiled access to the same xStocks pool two hours after Kraken, signalling an intensifying push within the crypto sector. Bybit's version supports both Solana and Ethereum versions, aimed at users seeking a bridge between traditional finance and crypto.

The global tokenisation of equities is attracting attention across the industry. Robinhood has launched tokenised stock trading in the EU in partnership with Arbitrum, enabling EU residents to trade over 200 U.S. equities 24/5. Coinbase is also pursuing approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to offer tokenised equities domestically, pending regulatory clearance. Several firms recognise tokenisation's potential to reduce costs, improve settlement times, and introduce continuous trading, though they acknowledge challenges surrounding liquidity and regulatory harmonisation.

Market watchers suggest tokenised equities could reshape global finance. The linkage to blockchain allows cross‐border access, seamless custody and composability in DeFi ecosystems. Critics note limitations, such as absence of voting rights and uncertain secondary‐market liquidity. The World Economic Forum and legal analysts have underlined the need for clearer disclosure standards and global regulatory coordination.

Kraken's move appears calibrated to capitalise on a regulatory shift favouring tokenisation. It actively engages with international regulators, avoiding pitfalls that stymied predecessors. Its strategy builds on existing infrastructure-such as its listing of more than 11,000 traditional U.S. securities to U.S. clients-melding established market access with on‐chain innovation.

The launch of xStocks marks a pivotal moment in mainstreaming tokenised finance. By undercutting geographical limitations, slashing fees and uniting traditional equities with crypto rails, Kraken and peers are edging global capital markets closer to seamless, inclusive accessibility. As the ecosystem evolves, attention will turn to how regulatory authorities respond and whether liquidity deepens to support this new asset class.

