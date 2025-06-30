Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
NLC India Secures NTPC Order For 450 MW Wind-Solar Hybrid Power Project

NLC India Secures NTPC Order For 450 MW Wind-Solar Hybrid Power Project


2025-06-30 02:08:37
(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jun 30 (KNN) NLC India Ltd has announced that it has received a Letter of Award from NTPC Ltd for the development of a 450 MW Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) connected wind-solar hybrid power project.

The project will be established across two sites: 300 MW in Bikaner, Rajasthan and 150 MW in Bhuj, Gujarat, the company said in a press release on Sunday.

Under the terms of the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), NLC India will supply hybrid power generated from the project to NTPC for a period of 25 years.

The power supply is scheduled to commence within 24 months from the effective date of the agreement.

The hybrid project combines wind and solar energy sources, contributing to India's push for cleaner, more reliable renewable energy solutions within its grid infrastructure.

The partnership underscores continued collaboration between major public sector entities to scale up the country's renewable energy capacity.

(KNN Bureau)

MENAFN30062025000155011030ID1109742890

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search