NLC India Secures NTPC Order For 450 MW Wind-Solar Hybrid Power Project
The project will be established across two sites: 300 MW in Bikaner, Rajasthan and 150 MW in Bhuj, Gujarat, the company said in a press release on Sunday.
Under the terms of the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), NLC India will supply hybrid power generated from the project to NTPC for a period of 25 years.
The power supply is scheduled to commence within 24 months from the effective date of the agreement.
The hybrid project combines wind and solar energy sources, contributing to India's push for cleaner, more reliable renewable energy solutions within its grid infrastructure.
The partnership underscores continued collaboration between major public sector entities to scale up the country's renewable energy capacity.
(KNN Bureau)
