Kuka Unveils Cleanroom-Ready KMR Iisy CR Mobile Robot For Semiconductor And Electronics Factories

Kuka launches cleanroom-certified robot for semiconductor and electronics industries

June 30, 2025 by Sam Francis

Kuka has introduced a cleanroom-certified version of its autonomous mobile robot (AMR), the KMR iisy CR, designed specifically for sensitive environments such as semiconductor and electronics manufacturing.

The new model meets ISO cleanroom class 3 standards, as confirmed by the Fraunhofer Institute, and is available in 11- and 15-kilogram payload variants.

Kuka's latest autonomous solution, the KMR iisy CR, combines a mobile platform with the six-axis LBR iisy CR robot arm to deliver cleanroom-compatible automation.

Engineered for low particle emission, minimal outgassing, and full ESD compliance, the KMR iisy CR enables manufacturers to perform material handling tasks such as pick-and-place, palletizing, and intralogistics in high-precision environments without compromising cleanliness or safety standards.

Certified by the Fraunhofer Institute, the KMR iisy CR's construction and performance meet the stringent requirements of DIN EN ISO 14644-1 class 3.

The robot's sealed joints, specialized materials, and electrostatic discharge protection make it ideal for use in semiconductor fabs and electronics assembly lines, where contamination control is critical.

Autonomous flexibility for high-mix, low-volume production

The mobile robot is capable of connecting multiple stations across a facility, overcoming the limitations of fixed conveyor systems or manual transport.

Its ability to switch quickly between tasks supports high-mix, low-volume workflows – an increasingly common production requirement in modern electronics manufacturing.

Integrated software and fleet management

Kuka's approach to automation integrates both hardware and software. The robot arm runs on iiQKA2, a secure and AI-capable operating system compliant with the latest ISO 10218 safety standard.

The mobile platform, meanwhile, is managed by Kuka Fleet, an AI-driven fleet management solution that oversees real-time coordination and monitoring of heterogeneous AMR fleets.

Users can operate the system using the Kuka smartPAD pro or connect their own devices via the Kuka smartPLUG, enabling cost-efficient fleet control and enhanced ergonomic handling.

The smartPAD pro can be detached from its holder, allowing operators to manage multiple AMRs with fewer physical controllers.

Key product features:



Cleanroom compliant : Meets ISO 14644-1 Class 3 standards for cleanroom use.

Electrostatic discharge (ESD) safe : Full compliance with DIN EN 61340 to protect sensitive components such as wafers.

AI-based fleet management : Centralized control via Kuka Fleet.

Modular control options : Operate via smartPAD pro or third-party device using smartPLUG. Advanced operating system : iiQKA2 supports virtual robot control, AI features, and cybersecurity protocols.

Cleanroom-ready from factory to deployment

All components of the KMR iisy CR are manufactured and packaged under cleanroom conditions. The robot arm's six axes feature special seals to prevent particle emissions, while its materials minimize outgassing of substances such as ammonia and hydrocarbons.

Surfaces are resistant to common cleaning agents, supporting safe maintenance in cleanroom environments.

Prior to shipping, each unit undergoes final cleaning in a certified cleanroom and is sealed in specialized packaging to avoid contamination during transport.

The KMR iisy CR is available for purchase through Kuka's online platform. Customers can configure their systems based on payload requirements and operating conditions.