Techmediabreaks Healthlynked Corp. (OTCQB: HLYK) Appoints Andrew Mavliev As Chief Technology And Product Officer

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) HealthLynked (OTCQB: HLYK) , a connected healthcare technology company, has named Andrew Mavliev as its new Chief Technology and Product Officer. Mavliev, a seasoned executive with over 15 years of experience in technology strategy and product development, previously served as founding CTO of Aram Meem LLC's ToYou superapp. At HealthLynked, he will lead efforts to expand its AI-powered healthcare platform, telehealth services, and integrated medical record systems. CEO Dr. Michael Dent praised Mavliev's track record of scaling secure, compliant DTC platforms, saying his leadership will support the company's push for more accessible and personalized care.

About HealthLynked Corp.

HealthLynked Corp. is committed to improving global healthcare by facilitating the efficient exchange of medical information between patients and providers. The company's network empowers members to actively manage their healthcare through a centralized and secure platform. For more information about HealthLynked Corp., please visit .

