Trane Pioneers First-Of-Its-Kind Dynamic Closed Loop (DCL) Geothermal System In U.S. For Chicago School District, Revolutionizing Energy Efficiency In Education

DAVIDSON, N.C., June 30, 2025 - Trane® – by Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator, has successfully implemented the first Dynamic Closed Loop (DCL) geothermal system in the United States at North Shore School District 112, located in the northern suburbs of Chicago. This groundbreaking project marks a significant milestone in the pursuit of sustainable and efficient energy solutions for educational institutions, setting a new benchmark for energy efficiency in K-12 schools.

To watch a video on the project, click here .

Faced with aging infrastructure and driven by a commitment to environmental stewardship, North Shore School District 112 sought innovative solutions that would not only address immediate needs but also serve generations of students to come. With strong community support and a successful public referendum, the district collaborated with Trane to explore the potential of geothermal energy.

“The inspiration for green energy and saving taxpayer dollars was at the heart of our project,” said Dr. Michael Lubelfeld, Superintendent, North Shore School District 112.“Trane's implementation of the DCL technology aligns perfectly with our strategic agenda and core values of sustaining both education and the environment.”

Unlike traditional geothermal systems, DCL technology harnesses the superior heat transfer properties of flowing water, requiring significantly less physical space and making it ideal for suburban school settings. The DCL system offers a space-saving energy capture field that reduces environmental disruption, aligning with modern sustainability goals.

The innovative approach, combined with strategic use of federal, state, and local incentives, made the DCL system a financially viable option for the school district. North Shore School District 112 realized over $3 million in savings on a $6.67 million HVAC investment – a return of as much as 50%.

“This project is potentially transformative for educational markets nationwide,” said Patrick Heneberry, Trane Services Account Executive.“When you combine the various available incentives with Trane's experience in sustainable systems and our consultative approach, we're the ideal choice for innovative educational institutions.”

The DCL system is expected to reduce the district's carbon footprint by approximately 30% while providing more consistent and comfortable learning environments. With the potential to offer school districts significant annual savings through reduced energy consumption and lower maintenance costs, the DCL system offers a compelling ROI and a clear path to a more sustainable future.

“Being among the first school districts in Illinois to have geothermal and the first in the United States to install the DCL technology is exactly what we want for our schools, students, and community,” said Dr. Monica Schroeder, Deputy Superintendent, North Shore School District 112.“This pioneering project serves as a model for other K-12 schools nationwide seeking to reduce their carbon footprint and lower operating costs. The project is a testament to how innovative technology can be leveraged to meet both educational and environmental objectives.”

