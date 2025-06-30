Cascale Annual Report Highlights Convening Power, Need For Accelerated Industry Action

MENAFN - 3BL) AMSTERDAM and HONG KONG and OAKLAND, Calif., June 30, 2025 /3BL/ - Global nonprofit alliance Cascale (formerly the Sustainable Apparel Coalition) today released its Annual Report , a comprehensive recap of transformational progress in 2024. Marking a pivotal year defined by reinvention, strategic alliances, and system-wide action, the nonprofit organization reaffirmed its position as a leading force driving collective sustainability efforts in the consumer goods industry.

“In 2024, we didn't just rebrand: we refocused,” said Tamar Hoek, Cascale Board Chair and Senior Policy Director Sustainable Fashion at Solidaridad.“Our members are calling for more clarity, better alignment, and faster progress. This report highlights the steps we've taken together, how we're convening the industry in more focused, effective ways, and where we must go next.”

A Year of Strategic Milestones and Growth

Cascale's bold repositioning as a catalyst for“A New Era of Unified Impact” set the tone for a year of major advancements, including:



Accelerating Tool Development: Key updates to the Higg Index, including the rollout of Higg FEM 4.0, advanced the measurement of environmental performance across supply chains.

Scaling Partnership with Worldly: Strengthened integration of Cascale's Higg Index tools, exclusively licensed to Worldly, the leading platform for sustainability data and analytics in consumer goods supply chains, enabled more streamlined sustainability data management.

Advancing Decarbonization Leadership: The Manufacturer Climate Action Program (MCAP) grew to 57 members, with a potential CO2 reduction of 419,607.92 tCO2e. Cascale also launched the first-ever Industry Decarbonization Roadmap, in collaboration with the Apparel Impact Institute (Aii) and Reset Carbon. Elevating Data Alignment in Decent Work: The commencement of a strategic process of discussion and due diligence culminating in the purchase, by Cascale, of select assets of Better Buying Institute, in February 2025, marking a significant milestone in supporting the advancement of responsible purchasing practices across the consumer goods industry, to achieve Cascale's Decent Work for All.

“2024 was about unity in purpose,” said Cascale CEO Colin Browne.“Through industry-wide initiatives, deeper stakeholder engagement, and policy innovation, we laid a foundation for the next phase of impact.”

Global Policy & Public Affairs Expansion

Cascale significantly expanded its global policy presence in 2024:



Published the Global Policy Priorities paper, jointly developed with Cascale's Public Affairs Strategic Council, and held policy roundtables in Brussels, Copenhagen, and Paris.

Collaborated with the Social & Labor Convergence Program (SLCP) on a joint vision statement and launched a secondment with the European Financial Reporting Advisory Group (EFRAG) to help shape emerging sustainability reporting standards. Delivered over a dozen educational initiatives, including webinars, deep dives, and legislative updates for its 676+ engaged newsletter subscribers.

Notable Collaborations and Sector Standards

In 2024, Cascale played a central role in convening stakeholders across the supply chain:



SLCP was independently established, reinforcing Cascale's focus on decent work and social responsibility.

The organization initiated partnerships with the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and Open Supply Hub, and formalized a partnership with Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals (ZDHC) to harmonize sustainability protocols and promote Higg Index adoption. Cascale co-published the Apparel Alliance Supply Chain Taxonomy, a standardized tier classification framework with Textile Exchange, Aii, and ZDHC to streamline impact reporting and enhance transparency.

"The development of a shared perspective of the apparel supply chain tiers will provide clarity to our industry and enhance future communications and tool alignment strategies," said Joël Mertens, director, Higg Product Tools, Cascale. "We look forward to the continuation and release of this work with our apparel alliance partners."

Member-Led Programs and Education

Cascale's 300+ members worldwide played an active role in shaping progress through initiatives like:



Fashion LEAP for Climate e-learning (25 brand participants).

GIZ PDP Solar Rooftop Initiative saw 76 participants, where 18 facilities completed feasibility studies and four implemented solar installations. Cascale's flagship Annual Meeting welcomed 600 attendees – more than ever previously recorded for the event.

In 2024, Cascale also launched the“Source of Good” podcast to amplify real-world applications of the Higg Index tools and sustainability leadership around the globe; the podcast was heard in 51 countries.

The report concludes with a message of pragmatic optimism: that bold ambitions require bold collaboration, and that while Cascale can't transform the industry alone, it will continue convening the people and platforms needed to get there.

“The climate science is clear. With global emissions once again reaching record highs, as reported in the latest Global Climate Change Indicators report, the urgency could not be clearer,” said Lee Green, Vice President, Marketing & Communications at Cascale.“At Cascale, we're committed to supporting our members and partners to drive real change - faster, and together.”

