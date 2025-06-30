Ravindra Chavan Set To Take Over As Maharashtra Unit BJP Chief Tomorrow
The state BJP executive meeting will be held on Tuesday where Ravindra Chavan will formally take his charge. He is the sole candidate who has filed his nomination papers on Monday for the post of state BJP chief.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state unit chief and revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, election supervisor and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, National General Secretary and State in-charge MLA Arun Singh, Election Officer MLA Chainsukh Sancheti were present among others when Ravindra Chavan on Monday filed his nomination papers.
“Ravindra Chavan, who started his political journey as an ordinary worker of the Yuva Morcha, will fulfill the responsibility of the state president with strength as he has a vast experience in the organisational work,” said CM Fadnavis.
The Chief Minister said: "Chandrashekhar Bawankule has fulfilled the responsibility of the state president very competently in the last 3 years. It was due to the organisation building done by Bawankule that the party got a big success in the Assembly elections.”
“After the process of registration of members of the Bharatiya Janata Party under the organization, the election process of 80 organisational district presidents of the party was completed. After that, the elections of mandal presidents were held. The programme for the election of state president, national council and state council members was announced on June 28. Accordingly, the process of filing applications for the post of state president was completed on June 30,” said the BJP in the release.
Ravindra Chavan's appointment comes when BJP is gearing up for the upcoming local and civic body elections in Maharashtra. CM Fadnavis along with Chavan and host of party leaders have expressed that BJP with allies Shiv Sena and NCP will continue the victory march in the ensuing local and civic body elections following the stellar performance of MahaYuti in the state assembly elections held last year.
Fadnavis, Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar and other party leaders have repeatedly announced that BJP led MahaYuti is resolved to hoist saffron flag atop the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation defeating the Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
CommentsNo comment