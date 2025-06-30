Contact Center Analytics Market 2025

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled,” Contact Center Analytics Market Reach USD 8.1 Billion by 2031 | Growing at 20.6% CAGR Globally” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global contact center analytics market was valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 8.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 20.6% from 2022 to 2031.Rise in demand for advanced customer experience management drives the growth of the contact center analytics market. Based on deployment model, the on-premises segment contributed to the major share in 2021. By region, on the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR by 2031.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 259 Pages) at:Contact Center Analytics MarketThe contact center analytics market is segmented into Component, Deployment Model and Industry Vertical. On the basis of component, the market is segmented into solution and services. On the basis of deployment, the Contact Center Analytics Market Analysis is segmented into cloud and on-premise. Depending on industry vertical, it is segregated into BFSI, healthcare, IT & telecom, retail and ecommerce, travel & hospitality, government & education, and others. Region- wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The key market players analyzed in the global contact center analytics industry report include Cisco, Oracle, Genpact, SAP SE, Five 9, Talkdesk, Inc., Nice Ltd., 8*8 Inc., and Avaya Inc. These market players have adhered to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at:Based on region, the market across North America held the major share in 2021, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global contact center analytics market. The Asia-Pacific region would manifest the fastest CAGR of 22.3% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.Based on component, the solution segment contributed to more than two-thirds of the total market revenue in 2021 and is projected to lead the trail by 2031. The services segment, moreover, would exhibit the highest CAGR of 22.0% during the forecast period.Based on deployment model, the on-premises segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the total market revenue each in 2021 and is projected to lead the trail by 2031. The cloud segment, on the other hand, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 22.8% during the forecast period.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (259 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:COVID-19 Scenario: Contact Center Analytics Market● Surge in demand for contact centers from people seeking help to protect their assets by deferring their loan payments and preferring lower interest rates heightened the volume of calls registered by call centers, which impacted the global contact center analytics market positively.● Rise in call volume accentuated the need for contact center analytics solutions to analyze customer data effectively. This trend is most likely to continue post pandemic as well.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.Other Trending Reports:Reinforcement Learning MarketIoT Testing MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. 