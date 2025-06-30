NEW BOOK SOUNDS ALARM ON EROSION OF AMERICAN DEMOCRACY AND OFFERS A PATH TO RECLAMATION

Ideological Subversion is Unraveling American Democracy

The Collapse of the Republic We Once Loved. How Media, Money, and Manipulation Engineered America's Fall - and How We Fight Back.

- HASE FieroATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Intellectual Enlightenment Press, LLC today announced the release of "The Death of The USA We Love: From Liberty to Control, The Battle to Save the Republic" by HASE Fiero . This powerful new nonfiction work offers a searing, personal, and meticulously argued analysis of the forces Fiero believes are dismantling the foundational principles of the United States.In a direct and unvarnished voice, Fiero, a sixty-year resident of the U.S., contends that the nation is grappling with a profound crisis, where the ideals of truth, justice, fairness, and liberty have become hollow slogans. The book argues that this fracture runs deeper than policy alone, extending into the very culture, psychology, and spirit of the American people."For the first time in my sixty years living in the United States, I no longer recognize the country I once believed in," states HASE Fiero. "Policy alone didn't break us. The fracture runs deeper, into the culture, into the psychology, into the spirit of the people. This book is not a policy brief; it's a reckoning.""The Death of The USA We Love" delves into the multifaceted processes undermining America's constitutional principles and democratic traditions. Fiero critically examines the impact of key turning points such as the repeal of the Fairness Doctrine, the Citizens United decision, and unchecked tax cuts for the wealthy. Central to the book's unique framework is the concept of "ideological subversion," a model famously articulated by former Soviet intelligence officer Yuri Bezmenov, used to interpret the erosion of civic education, the rise of hyper-partisan media, and the centralization of power.More than just diagnosing problems, the book exposes underlying strategies, highlights forces like foreign influence, elite manipulation, and technological control, and critically analyzes how cultural shifts have weakened the nation's resilience. Crucially, it empowers readers with a comprehensive "roadmap for reclaiming the republic," emphasizing that recognizing these challenges is the vital first step toward galvanizing collective action and restoring the foundational ideals of liberty and democratic governance.About the Author: HASE Fiero is a concerned American citizen with sixty years of firsthand experience living in the United States. Through a blend of personal observation and rigorous analysis, Fiero offers a unique and urgent perspective on the challenges facing the nation.About the Publisher: Intellectual Enlightenment Press, LLC is dedicated to publishing works that foster critical thinking, promote enlightenment, and encourage deep engagement with pressing societal issues.Contact: HASE Fiero [Editor] Intellectual Enlightenment Press, LLC ... [ ]

