Spartan & Guardians Partner With Guitar Legend Buckethead To Support Global Child Rescue Efforts

CHESAPEAKE, Va., June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartan Investigations & Executive Protection , in conjunction with its nonprofit division Guardians "United Against Violence" , is honored to announce the signing of legendary guitarist Brian "Buckethead" Carroll as a personal protection client. Known for his musical genius, humility, and heart for children, Buckethead has joined forces with Spartan to use his platform to raise awareness and resources in the fight against child trafficking.

During a powerful and emotional performance on May 13, 2025-which also marked his birthday-Buckethead told Patrick Collis & Preston Hocker privately before a sold-out Dallas tour: "The greatest gift I can give myself is donating the proceeds of my show to Guardians to help aid in their efforts of child rescue." Within three weeks of that heartfelt donation, a collaborative rescue operation was launched by Spartan, Guardians, and their trusted undercover missionaries in Pakistan.

The mission led to the liberation of a Pakistani family, including a young girl being held as a sex slave by terrorist captors. Through skilled negotiation, critical thinking, and faith-driven precision, the family was safely extracted and is now under protective care-receiving trauma-informed healing and spiritual support through the ministry.

Buckethead's compassion didn't stop with his financial gift. He went on to personally purchase and autograph seven guitars, which were gifted to survivors of human trafficking and domestic violence referred to Spartan and Guardians. His belief that "music heals" echoes the mission of both organizations: to restore what's been broken-through protection, faith, counseling, and education.

"We operate at the intersection of justice and compassion," said Patrick Collis, Founder and President of Spartan. "We're honored to partner with someone as impactful and genuine as Buckethead, and we continue to offer personal protection, investigative services, spiritual guidance through Jesus Christ, and safe havens to survivors worldwide."

This mission and ongoing support wouldn't be possible without the backing of organizations like Vet Life Coverage an Insurance Brokerage firm, a Connecticut-based firm led by Matthew Gauthier, Arianna Gauthier, and Josh Creedon. Earlier this year, Vet Life generously contributed to Guardians' outreach and rescue programs. Their firm specializes in providing comprehensive insurance services tailored to veterans of the United States Armed Forces, ensuring the men and women who served receive the coverage, advocacy, and benefits they've earned.

"Their heart for service and support for our warriors makes them a vital part of our success," Collis said. "Their partnership demonstrates what it looks like when businesses step up to be a force for good."

About Buckethead:

Born Brian Patrick Carroll in Pomona, California, Buckethead is one of the most prolific and technically gifted guitarists in modern history. With a signature look-white mask and KFC bucket helmet-he has released over 650 studio albums, collaborated with major acts like Guns N' Roses, and mesmerized fans worldwide through a fusion of experimental rock, funk, metal, and ambient music.

About Spartan Investigations & Executive Protection:

Spartan is a Virginia-based investigative and executive protection firm known for its elite security services, spiritual mission, and commitment to justice. Spartan also operates the Spartan Training Academy, certifying private investigators, bail enforcement agents, and security personnel across the U.S.

About Guardians "United Against Violence":

A nonprofit initiative within Spartan, Guardians is dedicated to rescuing children from trafficking, offering counseling and aftercare, and educating communities about domestic violence and exploitation. Their mission is rooted in faith, courage, and restoration-providing survivors with both protection and purpose.

