Mammogen Taps Life Sciences Leadership Architect, Denise Deedee Deman, As Chairwoman Of The Board Of Directors

Renowned global builder of boards and executive teams aligns with leading women's health innovator, signaling next phase of commercial growth

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammogen, a women-built and women-led predictive health company redefining what's possible in early disease detection, today announced the appointment of Denise "DeeDee" DeMan as Chairwoman of its Board of Directors.

DeMan, Founder, Chair, and CEO of Bench International, is one of the most respected leadership architects in global life sciences. With more than five decades of experience placing board directors, chairpersons, and C-level executives for some of the world's most successful and enduring healthcare companies, DeMan has built the leadership teams behind healthcare's most transformative innovations and industry-defining growth stories. Through initiatives such as Bench's acclaimed Bank of Women®, DeMan has helped organizations unlock the power of inclusive governance and executive excellence, aligning with Mammogen's commitment to having women's voices represented at every level of the company.

Her appointment reflects Mammogen's evolution from a research-stage innovator to a clinical-stage company preparing for commercialization, as it advances its blood-based early detection test for breast cancer towards market launch.

Mammogen's flagship product, genTRUTM, is designed to detect breast cancer at its earliest and most treatable stages, focusing on quality-of-life preservation. The genTRUTM assay has demonstrated over 99% sensitivity and 89% specificity for Stage I disease, supported by several peer-reviewed publications and extensive clinical validation.

"Mammogen combines validated science, disciplined execution, and purpose-driven leadership-qualities that define the companies that change clinical landscapes and build commercial titans," said DeMan. "I've spent my career guiding organizations from inflection to impact, and it's rare to see this level of readiness and rigor at such a formative stage. I'm honored to serve as Chairwoman as we guide Mammogen into its next era of growth, and I'm committed to ensuring its leadership and governance are as differentiated as its science."

With pivotal trials underway, the company is preparing for commercialization as the world's first and most accurate targeted screening test for breast cancer, addressing an urgent unmet need for over 25 million U.S. women currently at-risk based on Mammography Quality Standards Act (MQSA) Guidelines.

"DeeDee's decision to join Mammogen at this critical juncture sends a clear message: we are building for scale, staying true to science, and ready to deliver paradigm-shifting value at a time when the market is demanding exactly that," said Elizabeth Cormier-May, CEO of Mammogen. "Her expertise in building governance and leadership for companies that endure is invaluable as we prepare for what's next."

As Chairwoman, DeMan will lead Mammogen's board governance strategy and support the company in strengthening its industry position as it accelerates towards this next stage of growth.

Media Contact

[email protected]

About Mammogen

Mammogen is a predictive health company pioneering the future of women's health diagnostics. Its flagship product, genTRUTM, is a first-in-class blood-based assay with best-in-class accuracy for early detection of breast cancer, particularly in Stage I disease. Mammogen's mission is to preserve quality of life through earlier, more accessible detection powered by cutting-edge science. The company is proudly women-built, women-led, and purpose-driven. Learn more at .

About Bench International

Bench International is the longest-serving woman-founded executive search firm in life sciences and healthcare. For over 50 years, Bench has built and advised boards and C-suites for many of the industry's most innovative and successful companies. With a 98% project completion rate and a track record of more than $150 billion in client exits, Bench specializes in executive search, board services, talent mapping, gap analysis, and interim and fractional leadership through Bench On Demand. Clients benefit from a global network, deep domain expertise, and a relentless focus on leadership that drives innovation, growth, and value. Learn more at .

SOURCE Mammogen

