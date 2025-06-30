President El-Sisi Meets Commander-In-Chief Of Libya's National Army Field Marshal Haftar

Today in Al-Alamain City, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan National Army, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar. The meeting was attended by Libya's Chief of Security Units Staff, Lieutenant General Khaled Haftar, and Libya's Chief of Staff of the Ground Forces, Lieutenant General Saddam Haftar, as well as Egypt's Director of the General Intelligence Service, Major General Hassan Rashad.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said the meeting underscored the special and close brotherly relations between Egypt and Libya. President El-Sisi reiterated that Libya's stability is an integral part of Egypt's national security. The President stressed that Egypt is exerting utmost efforts, in coordination with Libyan parties and the General Command of the Libyan National Army, to reinforce security and stability in Libya, preserve its unity and sovereignty, and restore its development path. President El-Sisi emphasized Egypt's full support for all initiatives aimed at achieving these objectives.

President El-Sisi expressed Egypt's commitment to preserving the unity and cohesion of Libyan state institutions, reaffirming the vital need to strengthen coordination among all Libyan parties to develop a comprehensive political roadmap, paving the way for simultaneous presidential and parliamentary elections. President El-Sisi underlined the urgent need to counter foreign interference and work to facilitate the departure of all foreign forces and mercenaries from Libyan territory.

President El-Sisi expressed Egypt's appreciation for the national role played by the Libyan National Army in combating terrorism, which contributed to eliminating terrorist organizations in eastern Libya. Field Marshal Haftar voiced his profound appreciation for Egypt's pivotal role in restoring security and stability in Libya. He lauded Egypt's unyielding efforts in supporting and assisting the Libyan people since the outbreak of the crisis, grounded in the historical relations that unite the two brotherly peoples. Field Marshal Haftar also valued Egypt's active contribution to transferring its development experience to Libya and benefiting from the expertise of leading Egyptian companies. He affirmed commitment to overcoming challenges and realizing the Libyan people's aspirations for stability and prosperity.

