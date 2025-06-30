Nuvau Announces Voting Results Of Its Annual And Special Meeting Of Shareholders And Announces The Appointment Of Steven Bowles As Chair Of The Board

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2025) - Nuvau Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NMC) (the "" or "") is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders of the Company (the "") held on June 26, 2025.

A total of 18,122,588 common shares of the Company (" Common Shares ") were represented, in person or by proxy, at the Meeting, representing approximately 35.5% of the total issued and outstanding common shares as of the record date of the Meeting.

All matters presented for shareholder approval at the Meeting were overwhelmingly approved as follows:



Peter van Alphen, Ewan Downie, Fariah Mir, Christina McCarthy, Michael Vitton and Steven Bowles were each re-elected as directors of the Company for the ensuing year;

Ernst & Young LLP was re-appointed as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors of the Company have been authorized to fix their remuneration; and the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan was re-approved by shareholders in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Omnibus Plan ").

The Omnibus Plan was last adopted by shareholders of the Company on August 29, 2024. The Omnibus Plan is a fixed 10% plan and provides for the grant of options, restricted share units, performance share units and deferred share units. The aggregate maximum number of Common Shares reserved for issuance pursuant to the Omnibus Plan is 5,109,999 Common Shares (less any Common Shares reserved for issuance under outstanding awards and under other security-based compensation arrangements of the Company). The Omnibus Plan has received conditional acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange.

In addition, and further to the Company's commitment to growing its business within Quebec, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Quebec based Steven Bowles as Chair of the board of the directors of the Company effective as of June 27, 2025. Steven Bowles has extensive experience in the Mining & Metals sector, encompassing private equity, private credit, M&A, and projects/operations management. He currently serves as Managing Director at Nebari Partners. Prior to this role, he held the position of Senior Director of investment in natural resources and energy within Investment Quebec's private equity group.

For more details regarding the matters presented at the Meeting, please refer to the management information circular dated May 26, 2025, which is accessible on SEDAR+ ( ) under the Company's issuer profile and on the Company's website at .

About Nuvau Minerals Inc.

Nuvau is a Canadian mining company focused on the Abitibi Region of Québec. Nuvau's principal asset is the Matagami Property that is host to significant existing processing infrastructure and multiple mineral deposits and is being acquired from Glencore.

For more information go to our website .

