How Tennis Takes A Toll: The Leg And Foot Injuries Players Need To Watch Out For

MENAFN - The Conversation) When Novak Djokovic limped out of the 2024 French Open with a torn meniscus in his knee, all eyes turned to whether he'd be fit for Wimbledon. And when Nick Kyrgios pulled out of Wimbledon for the third year running earlier this month due to a knee injury, fans were disappointed, but medical experts may not have been surprised.

These weren't freak accidents. They were reminders of just how much stress elite tennis puts on the legs and feet. But the same risks apply to anyone picking up a racket this summer. From Centre Court to local parks, tennis takes a toll on the body that many players don't appreciate.

Tennis demands explosive movement like lunges, pivots, sprints and sudden stops. Every serve starts with a push from the toes. Every rally shifts weight between the heel and forefoot. Unlike sports with linear movement, like sprinting, tennis places constant multi-directional stress on the feet and ankles – two of the most frequently injured body parts in the game.

Grass courts like Wimbledon's are notoriously slick, even when dry. They offer less traction than hard courts and can increase the risk of slipping and twisting injuries. Ankle sprains and midfoot stress injuries are more common on these surfaces, particularly for players not wearing surface-appropriate shoes.

But problems aren't limited to grass. Hard courts often trigger repetitive strain in the heel or forefoot. And while clay is more forgiving, it still demands relentless lateral movement. No matter the surface, tennis puts pressure on the small joints and bones of the foot.

Consequently, even the world's best aren't immune. Nick Kyrgios's long-running foot issues have disrupted multiple seasons for him. Rafael Nadal has battled Mueller-Weiss syndrome, which is a rare condition that damages the navicular bone in the foot and requires specialist treatment and custom shoe-inserts.

In April 2024, French player Arthur Cazaux rolled his ankle at the Barcelona Open, posting a viral image of the swelling that underscored how brutal the sport can be.

What science says about foot injuries in tennis

Many foot and ankle injuries in tennis often don't result from one big moment - they build slowly over time. Stress fractures in the navicular and metatarsals (small bones in the midfoot) are especially common in players who train and play often. These bones are repeatedly loaded during sprints, pivots and push-offs, and can become damaged without any obvious trauma.

Sprained ankles are another common problem. The ligaments on the outside of the ankle (known as the lateral ligaments) are particularly at risk during sudden changes in direction, especially on slippery surfaces. This is a major feature of tennis movement and makes ankle injuries hard to avoid without good support or strength.

Foot mechanics, which is the way the foot absorbs, transfers and responds to forces during movement, also play a key role in injury risk. Research shows that players shift their body weight across different areas of the foot depending on the shot. Over time, repeated pressure on the forefoot or heel can lead to tendon strain or bone stress injuries.

Ankle flexibility and lower limb strength also matter. Studies show that players with poor ankle mobility or control are not only more likely to lose power in their shots, they're also more prone to overloading the foot and ankle during play.

Despite this, foot and ankle injuries still get overlooked in many tennis injury prevention plans . Most focus on the knees, hips or shoulders, leaving one of the most injury-prone parts of the body without enough attention or support.

Wimbledon inspires many people to pick up a racket each summer. David Levenson/Alamy

The Wimbledon effect

Wimbledon inspires thousands to pick up a racket every summer. But this seasonal spike in participation is often matched by a rise in injuries, particularly among casual players.

Studies show that leg and foot injuries are prevalent among amateur tennis players. Ankle sprains, Achilles tendon issues and plantar fasciitis (pain in the bottom of the foot) are among the most common complaints.

Footwear is one of the main reasons for this. Professionals wear tennis-specific shoes tailored to surface type. Grass-court shoes, for example, have shallow pimples for traction without damaging the turf. But many recreational players hit the court in running shoes, which are designed for straight-line motion, not side-to-side movement. This increases the risk of slips, ankle rolls and stress to the plantar fascia.

Others ignore foot pain, assuming it's normal or age-related. But aching arches, bruised heels or soreness across the midfoot may signal deeper issues like tendon overload, early stress fractures or plantar tissue damage.

How to protect your feet

So if you're heading out to play tennis this summer, whether at a club or on the local court, a few small changes can help protect your feet:

Wear tennis shoes designed for the surface. Don't rely on general trainers or running shoes.Warm up properly. Include ankle rolls, calf raises and lateral drills (side-to-side movements).Strengthen your feet between matches with balance work or resistance-band exercises. You can also do towel curls , which involves placing a towel on the floor and gripping it towards your arch with your toes.

Listen to pain. Discomfort in the heel, arch or midfoot isn't“just tiredness”. It may be a warning sign.Replace worn shoes regularly, especially if you play on grass where grip is crucial.

If you do sustain a minor ankle sprain apply the “police” principle :

Protection = Avoid activities that aggravate pain and further injury.

Optimal loading = Gentle, controlled movement and weight-bearing as tolerated, aiming to promote tissue healing and prevent stiffness.

Ice = Apply ice to reduce swelling and pain, typically for 15-20 minutes every few hours.

Compression = Use an elastic bandage to help reduce swelling, but be mindful of circulation.

Elevation = Keep the injured ankle elevated to minimise swelling.

If pain doesn't ease after 48 hours, or worsens during activity, speak to a podiatrist or physiotherapist. Stress fractures in particular can worsen without rest.

Wimbledon is a celebration of tennis at its most graceful and exciting. But it's also a high-impact sport that places a lot of strain on the body.

Whether you're serving aces at your club or just hitting a couple of balls with friends, your feet are your secret weapon and your first line of defence. Take care of them, and you'll stay in the match for longer.