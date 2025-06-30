AI-Based Pest Management App Market Reaches $2,495.23 Mn In 2024, Poised For Strong Growth Through 2032

AI-Based Pest Management App Market

- DataM IntelligenceAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Market Value and Growth Outlook 2025The Global AI-Based Pest Management App Market Size was estimated at around USD 2,495.23 Million in 2024 and is expected to grow significantly, reaching nearly USD 8,362.68 Million by 2032. This growth reflects a robust CAGR of 16.32% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032.Agricultural stakeholders are now turning to digital platforms not only for pest control but also for data-driven decision-making that supports crop health, boosts yield, and aligns with eco-friendly farming practices. Combining artificial intelligence with IoT sensors, drones, and GPS technology is significantly advancing the effectiveness of precision pest control methods.To Download Sample Report:Regional InsightsNorth America remains a leading force in the AI-based pest management app market for insects, growing steadily from $0.62 billion in 2022 to $0.72 billion in 2023, highlighting its critical role and ongoing momentum in this rapidly expanding industry.North America remains a dominant player in this market, thanks to early technology adoption, large-scale farms, and supportive government initiatives. The United States, in particular, has seen widespread implementation of AI-driven pest management tools among both commercial growers and academic institutions researching crop protection.Asia-Pacific is emerging rapidly, especially in countries like India, China, and Japan, where agriculture forms a critical part of the economy. Government-backed agri-tech programs and the increasing digital literacy among farmers are contributing to rising adoption levels. In Europe, the focus is on regulatory compliance and sustainable agriculture, pushing the demand for AI-based pest solutions that minimize chemical use.Key Players and Strategic MovesSome of the major players reshaping this space include:Bayer AGSyngenta AGBASF SEFMC CorporationTaranis Inc.PrecisionHawk Inc.Rentokil Initial plcAnticimex Group ABDeepMind Technologies LimitedEcoPest Labs LLCMarket Segmentation:By Pest Type: Insects, Termites, Rodents, OthersBy Application: Crop Protection, Urban Pest Control, Livestock Protection, Stored Product Protection, Forestry Pest Management, OthersBy Technology: AI and Machine Learning, IoT-Enabled Pest Monitoring Systems, Computer Vision & Image Recognition, Predictive Analytics for Pest Outbreak Forecasting, Automated Pest Control Solutions, OthersBy End-User: Independent Growers, Commercial Farmers, OthersBy Region: North America, U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Middle East and AfricaBuy Now & Unlock 360° Market Intelligence:Latest News of USAIn early 2025, AgriPulse AI Inc., a California-based agri-tech startup, launched a next-gen mobile app named PestVision Pro, which combines drone surveillance with AI-powered image analysis. The app is being piloted across major farms in California's Central Valley, known for its fruit and vegetable production. Farmers using the app report a 30% reduction in pesticide use and faster pest detection times, enabling proactive action and cost savings.Furthermore, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has started funding pilot programs in collaboration with state universities to deploy AI pest tools in soybean and corn fields across the Midwest. These tools offer real-time alerts, weather-risk forecasting, and pest density mapping through mobile devices, significantly improving the way farmers react to potential threats.Latest News of JapanIn Japan, a recent government-backed initiative in 2025 has partnered with Fujitsu, a major technology company, to develop an AI-powered pest management app tailored for rice and vegetable farmers. The platform, AI Crop Guardian, utilizes a combination of aerial imagery and field sensors to identify early signs of pest outbreaks and plant stress.One unique aspect of Japan's approach is the use of robotic drones integrated with the app. These drones are capable of autonomous flight over fields, collecting real-time imagery and feeding it into an AI model for instant analysis. The initiative is already active in Chiba and Hokkaido, with plans to expand nationwide. Farmers have praised the app for improving decision-making and reducing unnecessary pesticide spraying.Additionally, several agricultural co-ops in Japan are encouraging small-scale farmers to adopt shared AI platforms, making high-tech solutions accessible even in remote farming communities. This cooperative model is helping bridge the gap between traditional farming and digital innovation.Future OutlookAs AI-based pest management applications continue to evolve, the focus is gradually shifting toward predictive modeling, real-time analytics, and integration with smart farming ecosystems. Future apps are expected to offer more personalized insights based on crop type, local pest history, and regional climate data.Moreover, regulatory support, especially in countries promoting precision agriculture, is likely to accelerate innovation. As farmers seek more efficient, eco-friendly, and cost-effective pest control solutions, AI-driven platforms are becoming not just tools but essential companions in the journey toward smarter agriculture.ConclusionThe global AI-based pest management app market is at a pivotal stage. With innovations flowing from both developed and developing regions, the sector is unlocking new efficiencies and transforming how pest management is approached. Backed by advancements in AI, IoT, and drone technology, these apps are not only saving crops but also shaping the future of sustainable farming.Purchase Your Subscription to Power Your Strategy with Precision:Here are The Experts Researched Related Reports By DataM Intelligence:Pest Control Market SizeInsect Pest Control Market Size

