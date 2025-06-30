STV Welcomes Abhi Shah To Its Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shah Brings AI Implementation and Governance Expertise to Growing Firm

New York, NY, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STV , a leading professional services firm that plans, designs, and manages infrastructure projects across North America, today announced Abhi Shah's appointment to its Board of Directors.

A former CEO, strategist and technology thought leader, Shah brings more than 20 years of experience in digital transformation, corporate governance and private equity-backed growth. Shah's previous board experience has contributed to strategic decision making across the infrastructure, fintech and technology sectors. He was also the founder & CEO of Clutch Group, an award-winning AI-powered data analytics firm that served Fortune 100 clients across the U.S., U.K., Europe and Asia.

“Abhi's expertise at the intersection of digital innovation, governance and scalable growth makes him an outstanding addition to our Board,” said Greg Kelly, P.E., CEO at STV.“His experience across sectors and geographies will help position STV for long-term success as we expand our client solutions and accelerate the adoption of new technologies.”

A recognized leader in innovation, he is a member of the NYSE Board Network and the NASDAQ Center for Board Excellence; and was named EY Entrepreneur of the Year, which is dubbed the world's most prestigious business award for entrepreneurs, as well as Executive of the Year by the American Business Awards and Business Icon of India. Shah also serves as Chairman of Yuva Unstoppable, a nonprofit that has transformed over 7,000 schools for underprivileged children and granted more than 7,400 scholarships.

Shah holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) from Texas A&M University.

About STV

STV is one of the top infrastructure-focused professional services firms in North America. Founded in 1912, STV advises, plans, designs, engineers and delivers the infrastructure that powers local economies, including transportation systems, buildings, water and other facilities. Headquartered in New York City, the company has more than 60 offices and 3,200 employees who reimagine the solutions and structures that connect our communities. The firm is ranked 34th in Engineering News-Record's Top 500 Design Firms survey and is 11th in its transportation category. Learn more at stvinc.com .



Attachment

Abhi Shah

CONTACT: Aaron Jones STV 6462542432 ...