CyberPeace Index, a Global Peace Centric Index Designed with Users Trust & Safety at the Centre Announced at the UN Internet Governance Forum 2025 in Norway
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) 30 June 2025, New Delhi: India is the world’s largest democracy and one of the most digitally connected nations, with over 850 million internet users. Yet, this digital expansion brings with it complex challenges - rising cyberattacks, misinformation, deepfakes, and threats to online safety, especially for women, children, and marginalized groups. As cyber threats evolve in scale and complexity, the global community has increasingly relied on indices to assess nations’ digital readiness. However, most global indices focus on cyber power, readiness assessment and terror impacts.
Addressing these critical gaps, CyberPeace Foundation announced the CyberPeace Index at the United Nations Internet Governance Forum (IGF) 2025 in Oslo, Norway. This new global framework will redefine how we evaluate cyber ecosystems, shifting the focus from dominance and defense to trust, safety, and digital well-being.
At the core of the Index is a 10-pillar framework that holistically evaluates nations on diverse aspects of cyber peace. These pillars range from cybersecurity readiness, cybercrime response, digital peace diplomacy, and cyber literacy & inclusion, public-private partnerships to responsible AI governance, psychosocial resilience, and user trust & safety. Each pillar reflects how well a country or ecosystem is fostering a safe, inclusive, and trustworthy digital environment.
“The Index is being designed using a broad, multi-stakeholder lens, drawing inspiration from other globally recognized indices but filling critical gaps, particularly the absence of metrics around citizen safety, trust, and ethical use of digital tools” said Vineet Kumar, Founder and Global President of CyberPeace Foundation. “As cyber threats grow more complex, we need to measure peace, not just power. This Index brings citizens back to the center of the conversation.”
Developed as a multi-dimensional, ethics-led model, the Index will assess nations on their ability to prevent cybercrime, counter misinformation, and protect users from fraud and emerging threats like deepfakes. It will serve as a tool for governments, companies, and civil society to benchmark and improve their cyber governance policies.
CyberPeace Foundation will continue engaging with global experts and stakeholders to refine the Index, with a pilot version expected later this year. The long-term vision is to establish it as an annual benchmark that informs policies and empowers digital citizens across the world.
