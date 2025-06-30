Concentrix Releases 2025 Sustainability Report 'The Power Of One'

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A Bold Commitment to Power a Future That Works

NEWARK, Calif., June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC ), a global technology and services leader, today released its 2025 Sustainability Report – The Power of One , spotlighting the company's bold strides toward its 2030 ESG goals across climate action, culture, innovation, community impact, and ethical business.

More than a report, it's a roadmap for how ESG creates tangible business value. At Concentrix, sustainability is embedded in its long-term growth strategy-driving innovation, operational efficiency, and increased stakeholder trust.

Concentrix continues to scale its sustainability program through the Power of One - the belief that one person, one idea, and one action multiplied across its global team can deliver measurable change and economic return.

The highlights across five strategic priorities include:



Our Planet :



Cut carbon emissions by 27% (vs. 2019 baseline), and tracking strongly toward its 2030 reduction commitment of 50%.



Energy efficiency measures helped cut global energy consumption from 421M kwh in 2019 to 379M kwh in 2024, lowering operating expenses and reinforcing a cost-efficient footprint. Leaner, greener operations also enhance resilience against future regulatory costs and carbon pricing.

Our Game-Changers : Recognized for Best Company Culture (Comparably) and Best Benefits in Wellness & Wellbeing (Brandon Hall).

Building Trust : Near 100% compliance in cybersecurity and Code of Ethics training, underscoring its commitment to data security, transparency, and ethical leadership.



Innovation and Tech :



Scaled its internal Carbon Challenge platform, helping 12,000+ game-changers reduce their carbon footprint, promoting personal and collective accountability in sustainability. Expanded Project Change campaigns, converted game-changer ideas into scalable community and business solutions, fostering a culture of innovation with real business and sustainability impact.



Our Communities : Think Human Fund - a non-profit resourced and funded by Concentrix - powered 69 projects in 42 countries, supporting climate resilience and education for 58,000+ beneficiaries in 2024.



“Our sustainability strategy is future-focused - not just for the planet, but for the future of our business,” said Philip Cassidy, Executive Vice President, Strategic Projects, and Corporate Strategy at Concentrix.“Our sustainability focus emphasizes resource efficiency and risk management to drive stronger and more resilient operations that benefit the bottom line. As more clients seek ESG disclosures, it's clear that doing business responsibly isn't just preferred, it's expected.”

From carbon cuts to culture, and community to cutting-edge tech-Concentrix is investing in a world that works better for everyone. Read the full 2025 Sustainability Report – The Power of One .

About us: Powering a World That Works

Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a Fortune 500® company, is the global technology and services leader that powers the world's best brands, today and into the future. We're solution-focused, tech-powered, intelligence-fueled. Every day, we design, build, and run fully integrated, end-to-end solutions at speed and scale across the entire enterprise, helping over 2,000 clients solve their toughest business challenges. With unique data and insights, deep industry expertise, and advanced technology solutions, we're the intelligent transformation partner that powers a world that works, helping companies become refreshingly simple to work, interact, and transact with. Delivering outcomes unimagined across every major vertical in 70+ markets. Virtually everywhere. Visit concentrix.com to learn more.

