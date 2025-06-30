Vantage Names Nick Hinsley As VP Of International Operations To Lead Global Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Retail Media and SaaS expert joins Vantage to spearhead global growth

TORONTO, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage , the leading orchestration platform for retail and commerce media, today announced the appointment of Nick Hinsley as Vice President of International Operations. The strategic hire reflects Vantage's growth outside of North America and its commitment to serving the global demand for advanced retail media solutions.

Hinsley brings more than 20 years of commercial and go-to-market leadership experience in high-growth SaaS, marketing technology, and media companies. Most recently, he held senior executive roles at Lexer and Zitcha, where he played a pivotal role in customer acquisition, revenue expansion, and the evolution of integrated retail media and customer data solutions.

“We're thrilled to welcome Nick to the Vantage team as we continue to grow our international presence,” said Aran Hamilton, CEO of Vantage.“Nick's deep experience in retail media and SaaS, paired with his track record of global growth, makes him the ideal person to lead our expansion beyond North America. His leadership will be instrumental in helping us deliver value at scale to our growing customer base.”

Hinsley has helped some of the world's largest retailers and brands tap into new revenue streams through audience-led advertising, loyalty data activation, and omnichannel monetisation. At Vantage, he will focus on building international partnerships and expanding the company's footprint into key global markets.

“Vantage has consistently impressed me with how it's simplifying and scaling retail and commerce media,” added Hinsley.“As retailers continue to seek more effective ways to unlock the value of their media assets and first-party data, Vantage stands out as a true leader. I'm excited to join the team during this exciting phase of growth and to help extend our impact across global markets.”

About Vantage

Vantage is the first unified platform purpose-built for retail media orchestration, empowering enterprise retailers to seamlessly activate onsite, offsite, and in-store advertising. With a global presence in Canada, the United States, and Australia, Vantage enables retailers to accelerate the launch and growth of their media networks through scalable technology and automated workflows. Vantage is trusted by leading retailers like The Home Depot to power their retail media programs. Learn more at .