Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Head of Colombian criminal group gets detained in UAE

Head of Colombian criminal group gets detained in UAE


2025-06-30 08:43:40
(MENAFN) The head of the Colombian criminal group known as the "Border Commandos" has been captured in the United Arab Emirates, Ecuador's Interior Minister announced on Thursday.

According to the statement, Roberto Carlos Alvarez Vera, originally from Ecuador, was apprehended by Interpol in Abu Dhabi. Authorities confirmed the arrest was made for extradition purposes.

The suspect is believed to be linked to a deadly attack on Ecuador’s armed forces earlier this year. "We will not rest until everyone pays their due to justice," said the interior minister, noting that Alvarez Vera was the subject of an Interpol Red Notice and designated under terrorist alerts.

Ecuador holds the Border Commandos, a faction that broke off from the now-defunct Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), responsible for the May 9 ambush in the Amazonian province of Orellana, which left 11 Ecuadorian soldiers dead.

On June 4, Ecuador’s military reported that a patrol unit, composed of two combat teams, had engaged with armed individuals believed to be former Colombian guerrilla fighters.

In response to escalating threats, Ecuador’s military deployed air support to monitor and prevent irregular armed groups from crossing the border from Colombia.

MENAFN30062025000045017281ID1109741419

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search