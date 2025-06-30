Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
German FM says Putin wants Ukraine full surrender

German FM says Putin wants Ukraine full surrender


2025-06-30 08:27:58
(MENAFN) German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, during an unannounced visit to Kyiv, stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin is not interested in peace negotiations but instead aims for Ukraine’s full surrender.

Speaking amid intensified Russian attacks and a prolonged deadlock in diplomatic efforts to end the war, Wadephul said, "Putin is not ceding on any of his maximalist demands, he doesn't want negotiations, he wants a capitulation."

The German official emphasized that defending Ukraine’s sovereignty remains a top priority for Berlin’s foreign and security policy. "Ukraine's freedom and liberty is the most important task of our foreign and security policy," he stated.

He also warned that Moscow is attempting to undermine international backing for Ukraine. According to him, Russia is "betting on a weakening of our support" and "wants conquest and submission at any cost, even at the cost of hundreds of thousands of additional lives."

MENAFN30062025000045017281ID1109741364

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search