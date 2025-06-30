403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
German FM says Putin wants Ukraine full surrender
(MENAFN) German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, during an unannounced visit to Kyiv, stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin is not interested in peace negotiations but instead aims for Ukraine’s full surrender.
Speaking amid intensified Russian attacks and a prolonged deadlock in diplomatic efforts to end the war, Wadephul said, "Putin is not ceding on any of his maximalist demands, he doesn't want negotiations, he wants a capitulation."
The German official emphasized that defending Ukraine’s sovereignty remains a top priority for Berlin’s foreign and security policy. "Ukraine's freedom and liberty is the most important task of our foreign and security policy," he stated.
He also warned that Moscow is attempting to undermine international backing for Ukraine. According to him, Russia is "betting on a weakening of our support" and "wants conquest and submission at any cost, even at the cost of hundreds of thousands of additional lives."
Speaking amid intensified Russian attacks and a prolonged deadlock in diplomatic efforts to end the war, Wadephul said, "Putin is not ceding on any of his maximalist demands, he doesn't want negotiations, he wants a capitulation."
The German official emphasized that defending Ukraine’s sovereignty remains a top priority for Berlin’s foreign and security policy. "Ukraine's freedom and liberty is the most important task of our foreign and security policy," he stated.
He also warned that Moscow is attempting to undermine international backing for Ukraine. According to him, Russia is "betting on a weakening of our support" and "wants conquest and submission at any cost, even at the cost of hundreds of thousands of additional lives."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment