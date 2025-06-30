403
Seven people are wounded in wave of Russian strikes across Ukraine
(MENAFN) A series of overnight Russian attacks across multiple regions of Ukraine has left at least seven people injured, according to Ukrainian officials. The strikes occurred between Saturday night and early Sunday, adding to the relentless pattern of aerial assaults that have characterized the conflict since February 2022.
Russian forces launched a massive barrage involving 477 drones and 60 missiles of various types, according to the Ukrainian air force. Of these, 475 drones and 39 missiles were reportedly intercepted. Despite these efforts, officials confirmed that six strikes made impact, though further details were not immediately released.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky cited the bombardment as further evidence that Russian President Vladimir Putin remains committed to prolonging the conflict.
"Ukraine must reinforce its aerial defence, which is the best way to protect lives," Zelensky said, renewing calls to acquire U.S.-made Patriot missile defense systems.
Talks between the two sides remain stalled, with Kyiv accusing Moscow—currently occupying nearly 20% of Ukrainian territory—of intentionally dragging out the war.
In the central Cherkasy region, six people, including a child, were injured by the strikes, according to Ukrainian police. Meanwhile, in the western Ivano-Frankivsk region, far from active combat zones, a woman was also wounded and taken to the hospital, regional authorities reported.
Despite international appeals for a ceasefire, the scale and frequency of attacks continue to escalate, intensifying pressure on Ukraine’s defenses and worsening the humanitarian toll.
