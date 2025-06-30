Toyota Dominates India's Hybrid Market With 79% Share Here's How

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) leads India's hybrid car segment with over 80,000 units sold in FY2025, capturing a 79% market share. The Innova Hycross emerged as the best-selling hybrid, demonstrating a growing consumer preference for fuel-efficient.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is the clear leader in India's hybrid car segment, outperforming all rivals. In FY2025, they sold over 80,000 strong hybrid vehicles, achieving a remarkable 79% market share.

This translates to nearly 4 out of 5 hybrid cars sold in India being a Toyota, reflecting the brand's increasing dominance in the eco-friendly vehicle sector. Models include the Innova Hycross, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Camry, and Vellfire.

The Toyota Innova Hycross was the top-performing hybrid, selling 53,005 units in FY2025, making it India's best-selling hybrid. The strong demand shows how Indian consumers are leaning towards fuel-efficient yet powerful family vehicles.

While Toyota doesn't have a fully electric vehicle (EV), their hybrid strategy is clearly paying off big time.

The Innova Hycross Hybrid starts at Rs 19.94 lakh, with the top variant priced at Rs 32.58 lakh (ex-showroom). It's available in 11 versions, offering a wide range of choices.

Features include 6 airbags, ADAS, a 360-degree camera, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. It also boasts a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, wireless charging, and a 10-inch touchscreen.

Following the Innova Hycross, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder also performed well, selling 26,834 units. The Camry premium sedan contributed 1,865 units, while the luxury MPV Vellfire recorded 1,155 units.

While the Camry and Vellfire cater to niche segments, the Hyryder and Innova continue to drive the bulk of Toyota's hybrid success.

Toyota's hybrids contributed 26.8% of its total sales, highlighting the growing preference for sustainable mobility solutions. Petrol-powered vehicles still lead with 38.6% of total sales, followed by diesel at 25.6% and CNG at 9.1%.

This success indicates that Indian buyers are increasingly embracing hybrids as a practical alternative to both pure petrol and electric vehicles.