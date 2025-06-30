The New Data (Use And Access) Bill Training Course UK GDPR, The 2018 Data Protection Act And The Privacy And Electronic Communications Regulations (ONLINE EVENT: September 12, 2025)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the new Data (Use and Access) Bill and its impact on UK GDPR, the Data Protection Act 2018, and more. This expert-led course details changes affecting individual rights, data processing, cookies, AI, and introduces smart data access. Earn CPD hours and a completion certificate.

The new Data (Use and Access) Bill amends the UK GDPR, the 2018 Data Protection Act and the Privacy and Electronic Communications Regulations in many respects, not least of which are the bringing in of changes to individual rights, allowable reasons to process data, purpose limitation, legitimate interests, cookies, web scraping, deepfakes, and automated decision-making - to name just a few!

It also introduces access to smart data, digitisation of the Births and Deaths Register and an electronic National Asset Register. The expert speaker will take you through the implications of the new Data (Use and Access) Bill and how this applies to your business.

This course will cover in detail:



The clauses in the Bill at the time of the training (right up to date!)

How the clauses amend the UK GDPR, the Data Protection Act 2018 and the Privacy and Electronic Communications Regulations

A consideration of changes to the UK's 'adequacy' finding by the EU due in June 2025

Elements from the UK Data Protection & Digital Information Bill and the government consultation on reform that made it into the Bill - and those that did not, with reasons why The changes being discussed and the latest position

Key Topics Covered:



Benefits of attending

By attending this course you will:



Get to grips with the clauses in the new Data (Use and Access) Bill

Understand the implications of the new Bill in relation to UK GDPR

Learn about the changes to lawful grounds for processing data

Understand how the Bill introduces access to smart data Receive insights on how this Bill might affect your business and what steps you need to take now to be prepared for the changes

Certifications:



CPD: 1.5 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:



In-house lawyers

Private practice lawyers

Compliance officers

Board members Marketing professionals

