403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Great European museum declares comprehensive restoration
(MENAFN) The State Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg, one of the most visited museums in the world, is set to undergo a comprehensive restoration of its entire architectural complex, including the renowned Winter Palace. Museum director Mikhail Piotrovsky announced the plan during a press conference on Thursday, stating that the large-scale project will take several years and require in-depth scientific and architectural planning.
Piotrovsky noted that it has been a long time since such extensive work was done on the buildings, underscoring the need for renewal. Sergey Makarov, head of the museum’s construction and restoration department, said the effort will begin with the Winter Palace and the Hermitage Theater. Planned renovations include repairing facades, exhibition halls, and heavily worn parquet flooring, which has deteriorated due to heavy tourist traffic. Makarov also emphasized that work on the theater will be expedited to reduce inconvenience to visitors.
The Hermitage’s art collection was originally started in 1764 by Catherine the Great for private royal enjoyment. In 1852, Tsar Nicholas I opened the New Hermitage, the first museum in Russia designed specifically to display art, making part of the collection accessible to the public.
The last major restorations were carried out from the late 20th century into the early 2000s, focusing on areas like the General Staff Building and the Small Hermitage. Most recently, the museum completed façade restoration work on the historic Menshikov Palace, which dates back to the time of Peter the Great.
Piotrovsky noted that it has been a long time since such extensive work was done on the buildings, underscoring the need for renewal. Sergey Makarov, head of the museum’s construction and restoration department, said the effort will begin with the Winter Palace and the Hermitage Theater. Planned renovations include repairing facades, exhibition halls, and heavily worn parquet flooring, which has deteriorated due to heavy tourist traffic. Makarov also emphasized that work on the theater will be expedited to reduce inconvenience to visitors.
The Hermitage’s art collection was originally started in 1764 by Catherine the Great for private royal enjoyment. In 1852, Tsar Nicholas I opened the New Hermitage, the first museum in Russia designed specifically to display art, making part of the collection accessible to the public.
The last major restorations were carried out from the late 20th century into the early 2000s, focusing on areas like the General Staff Building and the Small Hermitage. Most recently, the museum completed façade restoration work on the historic Menshikov Palace, which dates back to the time of Peter the Great.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment