Adani Electricity Observes National Electrical Safety Week
During this week, various electrical safety-related educational workshops and programmes are being organised for employees and customers, the company said in a statement.
Additionally, Adani Electricity, in association with Adani Foundation, is also organising electrical safety workshops in BMC schools.
In April, in a bid to promote fire prevention, Adani Electricity observed 'Fire Service Week', throughout its power distribution area.
During the week, various fire safety workshops were organised for Adani Electricity's power warriors. The theme for this year was "Unite to Ignite, a Fire Safe India," emphasising the significance of community involvement, education, preparedness and innovations in fire safety.
In March, Adani Electricity observed the 'National Safety Week 2025', maintaining high safety standards as India progresses towards development.
The objective was to raise awareness and encourage the adoption of safety measures across its power distribution area and various work sites, according to Adani Electricity, which is the leading power distribution company serving over three million customers in Mumbai.
Meanwhile, Adani Electricity has proactively enhanced its disaster management readiness in preparation for the monsoon season, aiming to safeguard its 3.15 million customers from potential disruptions.
To address any emergencies that may arise during the monsoon, Adani Electricity has activated its Central Disaster Control Centre (CDCC). This pivotal hub will orchestrate response efforts and operate round-the-clock, ensuring swift action and communication throughout the monsoon period.
"Seven Quick Response Teams (QRTs) have been strategically deployed across the distribution network. These teams are equipped with comprehensive response, recovery, and restoration plans specifically tailored for the challenges posed by the monsoon season," the company said in a statement.
To monitor rising water levels, 98 advanced water level sensors are now integrated with the Advanced Distribution Management System at critical locations. This setup enhances the ability to pre-empt and respond to flood-related electrical issues.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment