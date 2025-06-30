Unsung Hero Of Swat: Hilal Rescues Drowning Victims Without Uniform, Pay Or Title

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) In Swat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a brave young man named Hilal is winning hearts across the country for risking his life to save others from drowning, despite having no official position, uniform, or resources.

According to reports, Hilal voluntarily participates in rescue operations during emergencies purely out of humanitarian spirit. He receives no salary, holds no government title, yet repeatedly puts his own life on the line to save others.

His courage and selflessness, especially during the recent Swat river tragedy , have been hailed as not only admirable but truly inspirational. Videos of Hilal in action have gone viral on social media, sparking a wave of praise and admiration.

Users are calling for the government to take concrete action, not just offer verbal appreciation.

Many insist that Hilal and others like him deserve permanent employment and should be officially inducted into rescue teams. “This is not the time for just applause, it's time for action,” one user wrote.“Young men like Hilal are Pakistan's real asset. Salute to you, Hilal! you are a true national hero.”