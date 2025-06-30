403
New Turkey-Syria deal paves way for direct land transportation
(MENAFN) Türkiye and Syria have reached a new agreement to resume direct land transportation between the two countries, marking a significant step toward enhancing regional trade connectivity, according to statements made Saturday by Türkiye’s transport and infrastructure minister.
Speaking during the Global Transport Connectivity Forum in Istanbul, Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu announced that both nations had signed a memorandum of understanding that reinstates the 2004 International Road Transport Agreement.
Under the terms of the new deal, trucks from either side will be allowed to cross the border without the need to offload goods for transfer to a different vehicle. “Cargo transfer at border crossings will end, allowing goods to be transported directly between Türkiye and Syria without the need for transshipment,” Uraloglu said.
The two countries have also agreed to launch transit transport operations, which will enable seamless overland routes from Türkiye through Syria to destinations such as Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and other Gulf states.
In addition, Turkish and Syrian officials plan to collaborate on various aspects of passenger and freight transport. This includes organizing joint training programs and sharing technical expertise.
Uraloglu noted that restoring direct transport links will not only reinforce both countries’ roles in facilitating trade between Europe and Asia, but also support the integration of the Middle Corridor with Gulf markets.
